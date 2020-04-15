Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update -15 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90 515.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

930

WESTERN CAPE

657

KWAZULU — NATAL

519

EASTERN CAPE

199

FREE STATE

97

LIMPOPO

25

NORTH WEST

23

MPUMALANGA

22

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

18

It is with sadness that we report 7 new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

D A T E 0F DEATH

COMMOBIDIRTIES

KZN

FEMALE

71

10/04/20

DIABETES, HYPERTENSION, RENAL FAILURE

KZN

MALE

79

10/04/20

UNKNOWN

KZN

FEMALE

86

09/04/20

HYPERTENSION

KZN

MALE

91

12/04/20

DIABETES

KZN

FEMALE

73

13/04/20

DIABETES, HYPERTENSION

KZN

FEMALE

79

13/04/20

UNKNOWN

GAUTENG

MALE

50

13/04/20

CHRONIC ASTHMA

