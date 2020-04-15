Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on water supply during COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

It has come to the attention of the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu that the current initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19 through supplying water to water distressed communities across South Africa, is being obstructed in certain parts of the country. The Ministry has received information that there are people who benefitted from water tankering that are now interfering with the government’s programme to roll out water tanks in affected villages.

The Minister has been informed that some business people are sabotaging the delivery of water at the expense of ordinary people who are in desperate need of water.

It is highly regrettable that in Bodibe, Lichtenburg, according to the reports we received, that some businesspeople emptied out new water tankers that were supplied by government, to ensure that business is given to them.

“Vandalism is an act of sabotage. I am happy that in the North West this matter has been reported to the police. The law must take its course against those who have decided to sabotage our installations for profiteering”, said Minister Sisulu.

“Since centralized the process of delivering water to communities, we have done exceedingly well. It has become abundantly clear that some people who felt that they should have profited are now sabotaging the process. We call on residents to protect the tanks that have been installed in their communities”, concluded Minister Sisulu.

