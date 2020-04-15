APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Uganda: Dr. Diana Atwine receives a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
International NewsCNBC -

Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Uganda, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels in support of the COVID-19 response. This is meant to equip 20 health centers across the country with power in order to support operation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Videos

Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Videos

Rob Shuter on how MTN is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s largest telecoms company believes charity begins at home. As such it’s launched a R40 million emergency fund for its staff struggling with some of the challenges of COVID-19. This is part of a broader R250 million relief package the company announced today. MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Rwanda Women’s Network on tackling domestic violence amid the COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
The UN recently called for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” directed towards women and girls, linked to lock-downs imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Balikungeri, Founder, Rwanda Women's Network spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) grants $760,000 to develop small-scale renewable energy projects across Sub Saharan Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) -managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) (https://bit.ly/2XB5zug), has approved a $760,000 grant to Empower New Energy AS (EmNEW), to develop at least eight small renewable energy projects with capacity ranging from1-10 MW, towards bankability and construction.  The grant will support a broad range of project preparation and development activities, including technical feasibility studies, legal due diligence, environmenta
Coronavirus – South Africa: Government monitors and responds to misinformation and fake news during Coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoGovernment has ramped up its capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news during this period of Covid-19 national pandemic and beyond. A hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process has been put in place to assess complaints and reports from the media, the public and other sectors of society, with the ability to take down fake news items on a range of platforms and submit cases to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution. This solution is a unique collaboration
10 ways to stay connected on Biz during lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Bizcommunity (www.Bizcommunity.com) is the daily 'virtual commute' that brings you closer to 19 industry communities. The massive interest in Covid-19 related articles has contributed to a 28% increase in our global page impressions. This is just one of the reasons why continuing to publish on Biz makes sense for companies wishing to stay top-of-mind. As all stakeholders in the world economy unite to rebuild, and in many cases repurpose, economic models, we invite you to stay connecte
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for Covid-19 15th April 2020

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone last evening (14 April 2020) recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 13 (27% Female and 63% Male). All cases are in the treatment facility and are in stable condition. The total cumulative quarantine number is 1,462 and total number of persons currentiy in quarantine is 675. So far 76 people have been discharged after completing quarantine. Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, t
