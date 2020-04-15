Coronavirus – Uganda: Dr. Diana Atwine receives a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Uganda, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels in support of the COVID-19 response. This is meant to equip 20 health centers across the country with power in order to support operation.

