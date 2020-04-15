APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Four patients fully recover from COVID-19 in Mulago Specialized National Hospital

By Africa Press Office

Good news coming in from Mulago Specialized National Hospital: Four (4) patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital today.All patients had mild COVID-19 and were managed appropriately.

The total number of recoveries is now 12. The confirmed active cases stand at 43.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 55 in Uganda.

Health workers sang songs of worship and praise to demonstrate their joy and happiness over the discharge of the patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

