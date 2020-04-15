APO
World Rugby Confirms Election Nominations

By Africa Press Office

World Rugby (https://www.World.Rugby/) has confirmed the nominations for the positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman, which will be determined at the annual meeting of Council on 12 May, 2020.

In accordance with the World Rugby Bye-Laws, member unions were invited to submit nominations for the position of World Rugby Chairman and/or Vice-Chairman by the closing date of 12 April, 2020. All nominations had to be proposed and seconded by a member union and/or Regional Association.

Beaumont and Pichot nominated for Chairman Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is standing for a second term and has been nominated and proposed by the Fédération Française de Rugby and seconded by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Vice -Chairman Agustín Pichot (Union Argentina de Rugby) was nominated and proposed by Unión Argentina de Rugby and seconded by Rugby Australia and Sudamérica Rugby.

Bernard Laporte nominated for Vice-Chairman Fédération Française de Rugby President Bernard Laporte has been nominated and proposed by the Rugby Football Union and seconded by Federația Română de Rugby.

Where contested, Chairman and Vice-Chairman candidates must achieve a simple majority of the votes held by the members of Council present, in line with the electoral process set out under the bye-law. The vote numbers will be published.

Executive Committee nominations Eight nominations have been received for the seven available positions on the World Rugby Executive Committee

Mark Alexander (South African Rugby Union), nominated and proposed by Rugby Africa and the South African Rugby Union and seconded by New Zealand Rugby and the South African Rugby Union.

Khaled Babbou (Rugby Africa), nominated and proposed by Rugby Africa and seconded by the South African Rugby Union and the Fédération Française de Rugby.

Bart Campbell (New Zealand Rugby), nominated and proposed by New Zealand Rugby and seconded by the South African Rugby Union.

Gareth Davies (Welsh Rugby Union), nominated and proposed by the Scottish Rugby Union and seconded by the Welsh Rugby Union.

John Jeffrey (Scottish Rugby Union), nominated and proposed by the Welsh Rugby Union and seconded by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean (Fiji Rugby Union), nominated and proposed by the Fiji Rugby Union and seconded by the Fédération Française de Rugby.

Bob Latham (USA Rugby), nominated and proposed by USA Rugby and seconded by Rugby Americas North.

Brett Robinson (Rugby Australia), proposed and nominated by Rugby Australia and seconded by the Unión Argentina de Rugby.

To be elected, Exective Committee nominees need to be one of the seven candidates who win the highest number of votes. 

With the current COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible for meetings to go ahead as scheduled, World Rugby has confirmed that the schedule of May Committee meetings will be held remotely. For the Council meeting, PwC has been appointed as independent auditors for the election.

The Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Executive Committee will be elected for a period of four years commencing immediately after the results are announced by the auditor to Council on 12 May.

About World Rugby:  World Rugby (https://www.World.Rugby/) is committed to the global advancement of rugby and its character-building values to build a better, stronger game for all. The global rugby community comprises 9.6 million players and 338 million fans affiliated via 124 national member unions in six regions and driven by the commercial success of Rugby World Cup, World Rugby is planning to invest GBP £620 million at all levels of the game between 2020 and 2023, eclipsing the previous four-year cycle by 28 per cent, to ensure strong and sustainable growth https://www.World.Rugby/.

