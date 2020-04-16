Centurion Plus Director, Leon Van Der Merwe, shares how the C+ model works

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We sat down with Centurion Plus (C+) Director, Leon Van Der Merwe, on Centurion Law Group’s (https://CenturionLG.com) agile and customized legal and advisory service offering that brings together a team of “on ground” African lawyers for any deal on a project basis. Leon expands on how Centurion Law Group’s latest hybrid and on demand model works.

What inspired C+ for a law firm that has otherwise followed a model of integration?

Africa! Fulfilling our clients tailored legal needs and embracing transformation of the legal profession. Centurion Law Group and Centurion Plus complement each other. Clients get the benefit of our extensive expertise, resources, and connections—along with a means of accessing top legal talent at an affordable rate. Many clients prefer full-time, in-house legal and business representation, others appreciate the flexibility of choosing the services of an advisor only when they need one. By combining both options, Centurion builds on its practice of uplifting Africa. Centurion Plus makes legal services affordable to growing indigenous businesses and foreign companies setting up operations on the continent. We continue to contribute towards the legal profession, by providing excellent career opportunities to lawyers.

More than ever, Africa is now a continent of growth, and our hybrid model is supporting that growth in a practical and meaningful way. Whether a corporation wants to utilize the full resources of our legal practice or just needs a team of experienced attorneys for a one-time project—or both—Centurion Plus will meet their needs.

How is Centurion Plus different to other networks and alliances?

Centurion Plus is proudly Pan-African. We have formed an agile and customized legal and advisory service offering, which brings together a team of “on ground” African lawyers for any deal on a project basis. International clients investing in our continent usually utilise legal services of Lawyers abroad. These lawyers often have minimum to no experience or knowledge of that specific country’s local compliance and legal regulatory framework. Centurion Plus has leverage on this matter. Our qualified lawyers have over 10+ years in their respective jurisdiction(s).

What is appealing to the C+ consultants?

At Centurion Plus we have seen a growing number of outstanding professionals looking for alternative ways to practice the profession that they love, while balancing other lifestyle elements, such as family, further studies, travels or hobbies. We have generated a platform that responds to this evolution in the practice of law, by creating an environment that connects professionals seeking a more flexible work routine, with businesses that require counsel on an intermittent or project basis.

How do you see this model growing as the legal landscape matures across Africa?

While the concept is not new, this hasn’t been done in the unchartered waters of Africa yet. The challenge for African firms operating platforms like Centurion Plus will revolve around the mindset shift of becoming more process-driven, technology-enabled and delivering quality legal services. This rising phenomenon of on-demand legal services is unsurprising when one considers the great boom in technology software in the last few decades. We are, after all, living in the age of information and technology. Platforms like this have been successfully embraced and utilised in law firms across North America, Europe and Asia. Africa will surely not be left behind in this revolution of utilizing innovative, client-focused delivery methods.

How does it work and how is it managed?

The Centurion Plus team will firstly determine the client’s specific business requirements or needs, and thereafter source a suitable, prequalified and vetted candidate that meets the selection criteria. After confirming the appropriate expert, we will kick start the project. All our candidates are already onboarded, with most available to start work immediately. The Centurion Plus team appoints a “project leader” that provides continued support and assure that the client’s ongoing needs are met. The on-demand lawyers are backed by Centurion. We rigorously screen the lawyers we provide for projects, and this assures that our clients feel confident in their unsurpassed abilities to represent them. We take pride in providing the tools and resources the on-demand lawyers need to ensure successful results.

Centurion Law Group invites clients to reach out to the Centurion Plus team and explore the ways our remote working team and virtual office environment can assist your company, while we all try and keep businesses going or prepare for a time after lockdown.

Read more about the Centurion Plus support during Covid-19 period in English: https://bit.ly/3b5G3kw, French: https://bit.ly/2RlXeqp; and Spanish: https://bit.ly/34mHc4S.

Speak to the Centurion Plus team today: email: [email protected] or [email protected]