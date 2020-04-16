APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 15 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

NewsReuters -

South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery

South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
CoronavirusReuters -

Africans singled out in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday all foreigners are treated equally. But it also said virus controls on Africans would be lifted, apart from confirmed cases and those who have had close contact with them.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Analysis: Why COVID-19 is the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Cobus Potgieter, Portfolio Manager at AIP Capital Management.
Number of #COVID19 cases on the African continent rise to over 15,900, with 3,084 recoveries and 520 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
How Kenya plans to power Africa with geothermal energy

CNBC Africa -
According to new data, Kenya has surpassed Italy as the 7th largest geothermal power producer in the world, with a capacity of 823 megawatts. 85 per cent of this operated and owned by KenGen.
OECD on how COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s development trajectory

CNBC Africa -
The Director of the OECD Development Centre, Mario Pezzini says the rapid spread of the dire human, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis shows just how interconnected we are. International co-operation has become literally vital. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic could impact Africa's development trajectory....
Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

CNBC Africa -
“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (16 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 401; of this seven (7) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is ninety two (92). The Details of the cases are presented below; S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 posters delivered to enhance awareness to prevent the spread of the virus

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 posters printed by USAID/MSP have been delivered to various counties to enhance awareness to prevent the spread of the virus. #KomeshaCorona update.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – South Africa: Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ronald Lamola brief media on Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations, 16 Apr

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMinisters of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will today , 16 April 2020 brief the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown. Members of the media are invited to a virtual media briefing as per the details below: Date: Thursday, 16 April 2020 Time: 12h30 Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook
Coronavirus – Africa: WHO Director-General&apos;s opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy WHO Director-General Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, wherever you are. When the nations of the world met to form the United Nations in 1945, one of the first things they discussed was establishing an organization to protect and promote the health of the world’s people. They expressed that desire in the constitution of WHO, which says that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being, w
