APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Africa mobilizing to minimize losses as COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide advance

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s oil sector

As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

From procuring test kits to promoting debt relief, the UN will stand in solidarity with Africa as it braces against the unprecedented economic, social and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary-General António Guterres pledged on Wednesday.  

“The crisis has wide-ranging implications”, said the UN Chief, delivering remarks at a meeting with leaders of the African Group of countries on Wednesday. “This is in no way of Africa’s making.  But as with the climate crisis, the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts.” 

Emphasizing the importance of solidarity to combat the pandemic, he praised Africa’s swift drafting of a coordinated, comprehensive COVID-19 strategy as a demonstration of the continent’s commitment to define its own development, including the high value it places on regional cooperation and multilateralism. 

‘Africa will not be spared’ 

According to the International Monetary Fund’s latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, COVID-19 is likely to cause an acute economic crisis on a continent that has often lagged behind in development, threatening to reverse hard-won gains and recent momentum.  

The IMF report projects that the region’s economic growth will shrink by an unprecedented 1.6 per cent in 2020 amid tighter financial conditions, a sharp decline in key export prices and severe disruptions to economic activity linked to the pandemic. 

“Sub-Saharan Africa will not be spared”, said Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department. “All indications are that the COVID-19 pandemic will exact a heavy human toll.”  

Against that backdrop, the IMF is urging African countries and their partners to boost health spending and provide social transfers to those whose livelihoods are being upended. Support from international development partners – including debt relief for the most vulnerable countries – will be crucial. 

Governments take a lead 

In line with the continent’s strategy, a range of responses are already in place across African nations, many drawing from the painful lessons learned from recent Ebola outbreaks. 

In Uganda, the Government is supporting businesses by rescheduling social security contributions.  Namibian authorities are offering emergency income grants to workers who have lost jobs.   

In Cabo Verde, new cash transfers and food assistance are available.  Egypt is among those countries that have reduced or postponed the collection of taxes. 

At the regional level, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to establish a special anti-COVID-19 response fund and appoint special envoys to mobilize international economic support. 

Robust support, from training to testing 

Personnel from across the UN system are building and complementing Africa’s capacity to combat the pandemic.   

Staff in peacekeeping and political missions are working to build awareness, including through mass community sensitization campaigns, trainings for civil servants and radio programmes. 

In South Africa, the UN Country Team is helping to build a new learning platform for children whose schools are closed.  In Nigeria, the team has contributed $2 million to procure essential medical supplies, including 50 ventilators, 30,000 test kits and personal protective equipment.   

Among a range of ongoing efforts, the UN Economic Commission for Africa is working with Governments in support of a debt relief package. 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has dramatically expanded early detection capacity across the continent, raising the number of countries able to test for COVID-19, from two at the beginning of the outbreak, to 47 today.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Previous articleFlour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) COVID-19 response operations
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Rapid Response Team holds training for health workers on COVID-19 Infection Prevention & Control
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Minister Nkrumah outlines Ghana’s COVID-19 response plan

CNBC Africa -
Ghana’s Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the enhanced tracing and testing of COVID-19 cases coupled with the mandatory quarantine system is yielding result. He joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana’s strategy to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria’s public finances

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has put the implementation of the National Action Plan 5.0 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and explore Nigeria’s revenue options in the face of dwindling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 loans: Can Nigeria’s economy sustain more debt?

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria is requesting for a total of $6.9 billion loan from multilateral lenders to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With Nigeria's total debt at 27.4 trillion naira, can the economy sustain more debt at these levels? Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
News

South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery

Reuters -
South Africa’s High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards 2020 edition launched today – Submissions now open!

APO Africa Press Office -
In a moment of extreme uncertainty for the world, good journalism does not stop. And neither do the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (www.AIPSmedia.com) Sport Media Awards! From today, submissions for the third edition are officially open for all categories. The Awards are a true festival for the best sport storytellers across all media platforms, from photography to video, from print to digital, from podcasts to sports blogs. For the past edition, we have received submissions
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Rapid Response Team holds training for health workers on COVID-19 Infection Prevention & Control

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis week, our Rapid Response Team held a training for health workers on COVID-19 infection prevention & control at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital, Anambra NCDC continues to work closely with States to ensure the safety of Nigeria's frontline workers. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) COVID-19 response operations

APO Africa Press Office -
Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming  a $280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID); FMN (www.FMNplc.com) weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procure $1.5 million worth of medical supplies for Nigeria which will rapidly beef up the Nigerian COVID-19 testing capability; Commenced deployment of a $840,000 food relief packages to vulnerable communities in 12 states across the Nation. Ever
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Without adequate protection, estimates show that over 300,000 Africans could lose their lives due to COVID-19 – Economic Commission for Africa...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in a new report on the coronavirus pandemic, says over 300,000 Africans could lose their lives due to COVID-19. This, as the pandemic continues to impact on the Continent’s struggling economies whose growth is expected to slow down from 3.2 percent to 1.8 percent in a best-case scenario, pushing close to 27 million people into extreme poverty. The Report, which will be launched virtually on the 17th of April and is titled, 
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved