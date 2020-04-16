APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Seventh Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

WHAT: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed more than 120,000 lives worldwide. More than 15000 cases have been reported in 52 African countries, with over 800 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and new actions taken by Africa CDC and other partners in respond to the pandemic.

SPEAKER: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC

WHEN: Thursday, 16 April 2020

TIME: 11:00 a.m. East Africa Time

WHERE: Online through Bluejeans, Meeting ID is 489 618 486. Livestream @ https://bit.ly/2K68h2S

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

