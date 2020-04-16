Coronavirus – Africa: Seventh Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHAT: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed more than 120,000 lives worldwide. More than 15000 cases have been reported in 52 African countries, with over 800 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and new actions taken by Africa CDC and other partners in respond to the pandemic.

SPEAKER: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC

WHEN: Thursday, 16 April 2020

TIME: 11:00 a.m. East Africa Time

WHERE: Online through Bluejeans, Meeting ID is 489 618 486. Livestream @ https://bit.ly/2K68h2S

