APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Democratic Republic of Congo doctor prepares for latest in long line of health crises

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Health professionals working with the World Health Organization (WHO) in eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC), have been dealing with the deadly Ebola epidemic since August 2018. This experience is helping them to prepare for the latest disease to arrive: COVID-19.

New cases of Ebola have been reported in Beni since 10 April, resulting in two deaths, despite earlier hopes that the disease had been eradicated in the country. As well as Ebola, the population of DRC is also having to deal with malaria, measles and cholera as well as ongoing insecurity, which is partly why health workers trying to vaccinate locals against Ebola have faced mistrust, and even violence. In an interview with UN News, doctor Abdourahmane Diallo, who heads up the WHO Ebola vaccination programme in DRC, explained that this is an ongoing problem.

“Unfortunately, we have been fighting some resistance regarding the new cases: the community did not believe that they were Ebola cases, which is making life difficult for our workers on the ground. But we are doing our best to communicate with them, and convince anyone who has been in contact with the patients to get themselves vaccinated.

The cases of COVID-19 that we know about are two people who came from Dubai to Uganda, and then tried to get to Beni. As soon as we got the message, we tried to isolate them, and their conditions have improved.

Delivering the right message

We had hoped to be able to close the treatment centres, but now, with cases of Ebola, and cases of COVID-19, that has changed. Spirits are good, however. I am from Guinea, where we had Ebola, and I also coordinated vaccinations in Sierra Leone. So, I am very experienced. When we face challenges, we try to remain courageous: this is part of being a public health worker.

Communication has been a major problem throughout the Ebola epidemic, and we expect to have the same problems with COVID-19. For example, even before the new cases of Ebola this month, we had a meeting with local authorities, to make sure that the community received just one message, and that it was the right message. Within our team, we also have to be very careful to make sure that we are coordinated and speaking with one voice. 

As of now, it seems to be working: social distancing has begun; the authorities have closed the night clubs, for example, and even in the markets, people are trying to stay at least one metre apart. 

Fighting myths and rumours

Disinformation has been a problem. People have been saying that certain drugs can be used to vaccinate against COVID-19, which is not true. We explain that there is no vaccine against the virus, and trials are still ongoing. That message is beginning to get through, and we are continuing to vaccinate against Ebola.

It is very important that we keep going back to the community, as many times as necessary, to get our message across. And we have to take time to explain, and give them the opportunity to have their say, otherwise we can’t succeed. Sometimes, this means going back to the community five or six times in one day! 

I have learned that you have to know the right way to speak to the community. Sometimes, to put them at ease, I don’t wear WHO-branded clothing. I dress simply, I bring a basic mobile phone, to show them that I am like them, and that we need to work together to fight the outbreak.

Protecting health workers

Luckily, we do have enough protective clothing, because of our vaccination campaign: for some time, have been vaccinating anyone who has been in contact with an Ebola patient, and we don’t know if they are a high or low risk. So, we need to make sure that we are fully protected.  And when we go into the community, we are spraying chairs, tables, everything, and ensuring that our team is wearing personal protective equipment. As for the COVID-19 pandemic, we are worried, of course, but we hope that, if people stick to the government guidelines, and we are able to communicate those guidelines to the community, the outbreak will not spread. I remember when the COVID-19 cases started in Guinea, my home country, I warned that anyone returning from high-risk countries needed to self-isolate for fourteen days, and not to go immediately back to their families and risk infecting them. Unfortunately, many people did not follow that advice, and now there are hundreds of cases in the country.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Mass Testing of Health Care Professionals
Next articleCoronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 15 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
Read more
International News

Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

CNBC Africa -
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ghana: UNICEF Ghana Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoReporting Period: 12 March to 15 April 2020 Highlights The outbreak of COVID-19 and the containment measures are having a serious impact on health, education, safety of children and women, economy and the overall development trajectory of Ghana. Factors include: • Limitations within the already inadequately resourced health system and public health infrastructure, with potential of reversal in gains made in some of the health indices. • Poor water and sanitation sys
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 15 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Cumulative tests conducted: 716 COVID-19 negative: 693 COVID-19 positive: 23 COVID-19 recovered: 1 COVID-19 deaths: 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Mass Testing of Health Care Professionals

APO Africa Press Office -
Getting ready for specimen collection of Nasal & Oral pharyngeal swabs for laboratory testing of Coronavirus (COVID-19), mass testing of health care professionals. Together let us take precaution to flatten the curve in our beloved country.  #KomeshaCorona update Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2506 confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: We are saddened to report 34 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2506 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it’s essential to go out. #KeepSASafeDistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved