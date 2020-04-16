Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces First Coronavirus death in the country

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced that the country has recorded its first COVID-19 death. “The Ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID19 patient, a 59 year old man who was admitted to the treatment facility on 13 April.”

