Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (15 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 431; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

43

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

30

Male

–

Yes

3

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

24

Male

–

Yes

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

4988

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

431

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

3

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

65

Patients in intensive care

0

New recovered

1

Total recovered

15

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

85

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.

