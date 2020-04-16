Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (15 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 431; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
43
Male
He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
–
2
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
30
Male
–
Yes
3
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
24
Male
–
Yes
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
Total laboratory test conducted
4988
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
431
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
3
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
65
Patients in intensive care
0
New recovered
1
Total recovered
15
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
85
Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.
