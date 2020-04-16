Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (16 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 401; of this seven (7) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is ninety two (92). The Details of the cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
21
Male
He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
–
2
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
32
Male
He has travel history from Germany and Belgium and is in mandatory quarantine
–
3
Ethiopian
76
Male
He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine
–
4
Ethiopian
34
Male
He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine
–
5
Ethiopian
39
Male
He has travel history from Japan and is in mandatory quarantine
–
6
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
14
Female
No
Under investigation
7
Ethiopian
61
Female
She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
–
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
Total laboratory test conducted
5389
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
401
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
7
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
72
Patients in intensive care
1
New recovered
0
Total recovered
15
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
92
The Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to strongly advise for the public, while you are at the market;
• Cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask
• After paying/touching money notes wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers
• Don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another.
• Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.
