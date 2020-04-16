Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (16 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 401; of this seven (7) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is ninety two (92). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

21

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

32

Male

He has travel history from Germany and Belgium and is in mandatory quarantine

–

3

Ethiopian

76

Male

He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine

–

4

Ethiopian

34

Male

He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine

–

5

Ethiopian

39

Male

He has travel history from Japan and is in mandatory quarantine

–

6

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

14

Female

No

Under investigation

7

Ethiopian

61

Female

She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

5389

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

401

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

7

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

72

Patients in intensive care

1

New recovered

0

Total recovered

15

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

92

The Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to strongly advise for the public, while you are at the market;

• Cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask

• After paying/touching money notes wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers

• Don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another.

• Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.