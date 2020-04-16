Coronavirus – Ghana: UNICEF Ghana Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Reporting Period: 12 March to 15 April 2020

Highlights

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the containment measures are having a serious impact on health, education, safety of children and women, economy and the overall development trajectory of Ghana.

Factors include:

• Limitations within the already inadequately resourced health system and public health infrastructure, with potential of reversal in gains made in some of the health indices.

• Poor water and sanitation systems, as well as hygiene practices.

• An expected slowdown in the economy considering the movement and travel restrictions.

• Children in poor households are at increased risk of hunger and lack of access to necessities as they are most vulnerable to economic disruption. These families may also take undue health risks in order to economically survive.

• Containment measures may also contribute to additional stressors upon families, which may result in increased threats to the safety and well-being of children – including child exploitation, mistreatment, gender-based and other forms of violence. This is of concern in a context where, according to recent data, 94 percent of children aged 1 to 14 years experienced some level of violent discipline (Multiple indicator Cluster Survey 2017/2018).

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Kajr6Y

Funding Overview

By mid-April, the UNICEF Ghana Covid-19 Humanitarian Action for Children is 5 per cent funded, with $599,000 received so far, against the 12.7$ needed.

Funds received come mainly from multilateral donors (World Bank) and bilateral donors (DFID). Other funds are also being reprogrammed to address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable children, young people and families in Ghana.

Situation in Numbers (WHO/MoH, 15 April 2020)

636 COVID-19 confirmed cases

8 COVID-19 deaths

9,200,000 Children affected by COVID-19 related school closures

US$ 12.7 million funding required

