Coronavirus – Kenya: Mass Testing of Health Care Professionals

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Getting ready for specimen collection of Nasal & Oral pharyngeal swabs for laboratory testing of Coronavirus (COVID-19), mass testing of health care professionals.

Together let us take precaution to flatten the curve in our beloved country.

 #KomeshaCorona update

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
International News

Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

CNBC Africa -
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Coronavirus – Ghana: UNICEF Ghana Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoReporting Period: 12 March to 15 April 2020 Highlights The outbreak of COVID-19 and the containment measures are having a serious impact on health, education, safety of children and women, economy and the overall development trajectory of Ghana. Factors include: • Limitations within the already inadequately resourced health system and public health infrastructure, with potential of reversal in gains made in some of the health indices. • Poor water and sanitation sys
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 15 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Cumulative tests conducted: 716 COVID-19 negative: 693 COVID-19 positive: 23 COVID-19 recovered: 1 COVID-19 deaths: 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus: Democratic Republic of Congo doctor prepares for latest in long line of health crises

APO Africa Press Office -
Health professionals working with the World Health Organization (WHO) in eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC), have been dealing with the deadly Ebola epidemic since August 2018. This experience is helping them to prepare for the latest disease to arrive: COVID-19. New cases of Ebola have been reported in Beni since 10 April, resulting in two deaths, despite earlier hopes that the disease had been eradicated in the country. As well as Ebola, the population of DRC is also having to deal with mala
Coronavirus – South Africa: 2506 confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: We are saddened to report 34 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2506 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it’s essential to go out. #KeepSASafeDistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
