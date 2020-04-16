APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 12 Functional COVID-19 Testing Laboratories Confirmed – Health Minister

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has made known that there are 12 functional COVID- 19 testing laboratories, with a capacity to test 1,500 samples daily. He said, to ensure maximum utilization of increased testing capacity, the case definition and testing criteria had been expanded to include not only contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases with fever and respiratory tract symptoms, but also persons with fever and respiratory tract symptoms of unknown cause.

The Minister said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing, today, 15th April, 2020, when he confirmed a total of 373 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He stated that, 99 cases had been discharged and 11 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria. Stating also that, 30 new cases had been reported from 5 states: Lagos 25, Akwa Ibom 1, Edo 1, Kano 1 while the fatality occurred in Lagos.

According to Dr Ehanire, “The advent of community transmission marks the evolution of our initial strictly containment strategy”. He added that, there is need to scale-up risk communication to the public and coordination with the state level COVID -19 response preparedness. The Minister stated also that there is an increased drive to detect cases more rapidly in communities and advised all persons fitting the case definition to wear a mask of any type, isolate themselves from friends and family as they call the national emergency number 112, or the NCDC toll free number 0800 9700 0010, or report to the nearest health facility for referral. “The policy is to detect early, test, and isolate cases as early as possible, he said. Health Minister reminded health workers in both public and private health facilities to maintain a high index of suspension and refer patients with fever and respiratory tract symptoms for COVID-19 testing.

Dr Osagie Ehanire informed that a guideline had been produced by FMOH accreditation committee to ensure that standards are maintained at all COVID-19 isolation and treatment centers across the country. He revealed that there are three levels of isolation centers, isolation 1 is for suspected cases of COVID-19 while awaiting results, this is also used to designate the mandatory quarantine facilities for those returning from abroad with negative results, or those unable to self-isolate at home for 14 days. Isolation 2 is for confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild or moderate symptoms, which need little to no clinical management. Isolation 3 is for confirmed COVID-19 cases with severe or critical symptoms, which need enhanced clinical management or intensive care. He said, in Abuja the designated isolated 3 facilities are University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) and National Hospital while isolation 2 centers are located in 4 other places.

Speaking further, the Honorable Minister of Health hinted that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had issued comprehensive guidance on the use of masks, including improvised and homemade cloth masks or face covering like handkerchiefs or scarves over the mouth and nose which guard against particle emission in conversation , or when coughing or sneezing. He emphasized that the masks be worn as an additional layer of physical protection, where close contact or crowds may not be avoided with certainty, such as market, particularly food vendors and elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions with fragile health status. The Minister urged that the use of masks be used in combination with but not as a substitute for hand washing, physical distancing and good respiratory hygiene as well as sanitizing surfaces. He further stated that the medical grade mask are reserved for patients and health workers who needed them most and reminded also that they be properly washed daily in warm water and dried or ironed.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that well published non-medical intervention advisories must be maintained which had been well publicized while fake news must be ignored.

The Honorable Minister of Health thanked on the behalf of the Federal Government, the technical support from USCDC and the large donation from the United Nation Agencies of supplies and equipment that included 50 ventilators. He also commended all Nigerians for their sacrifices and understanding “As we work to ensure we defeat COVID-19”, he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Previous articleInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$21.3 million disbursement to The Gambia to address the COVID-19 Pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 2506 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
Read more
International News

Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

CNBC Africa -
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape confirms 676 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 infections

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 00h01 on 15 April, the Western Cape has recorded 676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 676 Total recoveries 192 Total deaths 7 Total active cases (total cases-recoveries-deaths) 477 Sub Districts Cape Town Metro: Sub-district Cases Western 206
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 2506 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90515. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 930 WESTERN CAPE 657 KWAZULU – NATAL 519 EASTERN CAPE 199 FREE STATE 97 LIMPOPO 25 NORTH WEST 23
Read more

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$21.3 million disbursement to The Gambia to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is projected to lower growth of The Gambian economy to 2.5 percent in 2020; to address the urgent balance-of-payments need, the IMF Executive Board has approved financial assistance for The Gambia in the amount of US$21.3 million under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; the immediate challenge is to contain the spread of COVID-19, strengthen medical care, impl
Read more

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update – 15 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 case update – 15 April 2020: New Cases: 0 New Tests Conducted: 5 Total Confirmed: 9 Recovered: 2 Deaths: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved