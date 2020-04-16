Coronavirus – Nigeria: 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger

As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo