Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT:

Lagos – 232 FCT – 58 Osun – 20 Kano – 16 Edo – 15 Oyo – 11 Ogun – 9 Katsina – 7 Bauchi – 6 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 6 Kwara – 4 Delta – 4 Ondo – 3 Enugu – 2 Ekiti – 2 Rivers – 2 Niger – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).