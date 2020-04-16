Coronavirus – Nigeria: Rapid Response Team holds training for health workers on COVID-19 Infection Prevention & Control

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This week, our Rapid Response Team held a training for health workers on COVID-19 infection prevention & control at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital, Anambra NCDC continues to work closely with States to ensure the safety of Nigeria's frontline workers.

