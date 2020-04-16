Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Sierra Leone has recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 15.

All cases are in the treatment facility and are doing fine.

The total cumulative quarantine number Is 1,480 and 980 have been discharged Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is hereby informed that the Ferries will only be used for transporting essential goods only, no passengers allowed. The Public is also advised to wash hands with soap and water frequenty or use hand sanitizer, avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact (arms stretch length) from others, especially in crowded areas and at social gatherings.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their heallth to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklate and go to the hasp. for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.