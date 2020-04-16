APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2506 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: We are saddened to report 34 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2506 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it’s essential to go out. #KeepSASafe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Unlocking a R6bn lifeline for small businesses in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The tax deductible Section 12J investment industry is asking government to fast track legislation to unlock R6billion worth of investments that could be used to help struggling SMME’s survive covid19. Dino Zuccollo, Principal at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Chairman of the Section 12J Industry Association of South Africa and Neill Hobbs, Director at Anuva Investments.
Read more
International News

Can Hollywood Survive Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on all industries, including films. The call for social distancing shut down theaters and production, impacting all players from studios executives to freelance employees to consumers. Covid-19 will have a
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Is China discriminating against Africans?

CNBC Africa -
The African Union says it is deeply concerned about the alleged discrimination of Africans in China. This follows reports and videos of Africans being kicked out of hotels, being blocked from restaurants and being forced into self-quarantine following a second wave of the coronavirus in the country. So what is China doing about this? Lin Nan, Charge d’affaires of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Vodacom to spend R500mn on network upgrades

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest telecoms operator, Vodacom is spending half a billion rand to improve its network capacity over the next two months. This follows a spike in data traffic since the 21 day lockdown, which has now been extended to the end of April. For more the detail on expected returns from this investment, CNBC Africa spoke to Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at the Vodacom Group.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT: Lagos - 232 FCT - 58 Osun - 20 Kano - 16 Edo - 15 Oyo - 11 Ogun - 9 Katsina - 7 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 6 Kwara - 4 Delta - 4 Ondo - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers - 2 Niger - 2 Benue - 1 Anambra - 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 15 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
3 new confirmed cases. Cumulative cases: 48 Total recoveries: 30 Total deaths: 2 Active cases: 16Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths. #TakeResponsibilityDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Indoor play ideas to stimulate young children at home

APO Africa Press Office -
Young children love to play together, but with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, playdates with friends and games with large groups are sadly not safe ideas. Physical distancing is a responsible way to protect ourselves and others, but for little ones learning about the world around them and connecting with their peers through play, it can be especially challenging. But just because your children are stuck inside doesn’t mean they can’t have fun and learn at the sa
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved