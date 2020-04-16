Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 2506 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90515.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG
930
WESTERN CAPE
657
KWAZULU – NATAL
519
EASTERN CAPE
199
FREE STATE
97
LIMPOPO
25
NORTH WEST
23
MPUMALANGA
22
NORTHERN CAPE
16
UNALLOCATED
18
It is with sadness that we report 7 new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients.
PROVINCE
SEX
AGE
DATE OF DEATHh
COMORBIDITIES
KZN
FEMALE
71
10/04/20
Diabetes, hypertension, renal failure
KZN
MALE
79
10/04/20
Unknown
KZN
FEMALE
86
09/04/20
Hypertension
KZN
MALE
91
12/04/20
Diabetes
KZN
FEMALE
73
13/04/20
Diabetes, hypertension
KZN
FEMALE
79
13/04/20
Unknown
GAUTENG
MALE
50
13/04/20
Chronic asthma
Issued by: Department of Health
