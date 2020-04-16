APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ronald Lamola brief media on Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations, 16 Apr

Why we’re facing the worst recession since the Great Depression | CNBC Reports

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘very likely’ to cause the worst recession since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by 3% in 2020. This is according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, one of the most closely watched sets of economic forecasts in the world. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, to understand why the coronavirus crisis is like no other. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How an African billionaire dialled up R40 million over the weekend

“Interest free doesn’t sound like loan sharking to me,” says Oppenheimer.
CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will today , 16 April 2020 brief the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the media are invited to a virtual media briefing as per the details below: Date: Thursday, 16 April 2020 Time: 12h30

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2xzLBVZ Twitter: https://bit.ly/34EQFoh YouTube: https://bit.ly/2KbdNS0

For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 0800 142 446.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Downlink Frequency 12649.5 Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0 Rollof factor 5% DVB- S2 8psk Audio Channel 1 256kbs

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

