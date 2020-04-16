Coronavirus – South Africa: Social Development Committee Delegation to visit Gauteng Provincial Department of Social Development on COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, Mr Mondli Gungubele and two members of the committee residing in Gauteng, will tomorrow conduct an oversight visit to the Gauteng Provincial Department of Social Development. This visit aims to oversee the provincial department’s performance in responding to the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation is expected to receive a briefing that will include the work that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been doing with regard to the virus. The focus areas of the oversight visit will also include key areas such as food security programmes, gender-based violence (GVB) programmes and services for homeless people. The aim of this visit is to get first-hand information on the implementation of these programmes. The delegation is also expected to conduct site visits to community nutrition and development centres, shelters for victims of GVB and shelters for the homeless in Gauteng.

