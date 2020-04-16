APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sudan: As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan, including local transmissions

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As of 15 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) confirms 32 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Sudan, including local transmissions.

FMoH urges all people in Sudan to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds, social distancing (staying at home), and respecting the curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

United Nations partners updated the Corona Virus – COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) created to support the government of Sudan and national preparedness for COVID-19. The plan, which requires USD $47 million to implement, focuses on public health measures and covers a three-month period. The plan will be updated on a monthly basis or if the situation changes.

COVID-19 preparedness and response planning is also underway at the state level. The majority of states have established dedicated task forces and developed state specific plans. Awareness campaigns are underway, including in the IDP camps in North Darfur and South Darfur states.

Central Darfur

Central Darfur state government has established a high committee for outbreak led by the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Three isolation units have been established, including an isolation centre in Zalingei. UNAMID has supported with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including goggles, caps, face shields, N95 masks, aprons and gowns.

WASH and sanitation activities are being scaled-up.

Frequency of food distributions will be reduced with a provision of 2-3-month rations.

Awareness raising campaigns and messages on COVID prevention are ongoing across different localities; supported by WHO and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). WHO in collaboration with SMoH has provided a capacity building training for health care workers on COVID-19.

North Darfur

North Darfur is establishing a dedicated committee to be chaired by State Government Secretary General and will include line ministries, UN agencies, international and national NGOs.

UNAMID supported an isolation unit in El Fasher with generators and two ambulances on stand-by. WHO has provided medical incentives, equipment and supplies.

Awareness campaigns have started in the IDP camps and other communities.

All markets in El Fasher and IDP camps will close at 1600 hours.

A WASH needs assessment was conducted in Zamzam isolation center, hospitals in El Fasher, and other health facilities. Report is being finalized.

South Darfur

The international border crossing has been closed.

A South Darfur Technical Committee on Corona Virus has been established. The committee is chaired by the Director General of Ministry of Health and representatives of the Water and Environmental Sanitation Department (WES), WHO, UNICEF, INGOs. South Darfur authorities developed a preparedness and response plan.

Nyala Hospital, the Turkish Hospital and Degaress have been identified as isolation centres. These facilities have a total of 58 beds and two intensive care units.

WHO is training a rapid response team that will cover all South Darfur localities.

Risk communication is being done with the community in collaboration with SMoH and WHO. Besides radio massaging, UNICEF printed 10,000 information, education and communication (IEC) materials to be delivered to South Darfur localities.

In IDP camps and locations, the following activities are continuing: awareness campaigns, community mobilizations on social distancing and prevention, distribution of soaps, sanitizer and PPE for health facilities. Some medications have been pre-positioned.

Frequency of food distributions to be reduced with a larger ration provided at each distribution.

West Darfur

A high committee for outbreaks was established; chaired by the Wali (governor) comprised of WHO, SMoH and line ministries. SMoH has established COVID-19 taskforce, including WHO, UNICEF, INGOs, and SMoH. The task force has meetings daily. COVID -19 Response plan was finalized by SMoH.

One isolation centre was established outside El Geneina town.

Awareness messages on prevention are ongoing across the state through various media–all efforts were supported by UNICEF and WHO.

Blue Nile

An Emergency Health Committee has been established and is chaired by SMoH. The committee includes UNICEF, WHO and relevant line ministries. A preparedness plan was drafted.

There is currently no established isolation centre.

SMoH has deployed awareness raising teams across localities and are training staff on isolation and diagnosis.

South Kordofan

A committee has been established chaired by the Governor to provide leadership and mobilization of resources. A technical committee co-chaired by the State’s Director of Health and WHO and includes UN Agencies and I/NNGO representatives to ensure implementation of the preventive measures. A preparedness and response plan has been developed.

WASH services are being scaled up.

UNISFA will construct an isolation area within its premises. The UNISFA clinic will be part of SMoH surveillance. PPE equipment has been provided to UNISFA personnel.

Ambulance service has been provided to refugee entry points.

Registration of NGOs has stopped; all meetings and assessments cancelled by HAC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OCHA Sudan.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sudan: The International Organization of Migration (IOM) establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State
Next articleCoronavirus: Kenya to Target high risk population for mass testing for coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
Coronavirus

ICRC: Why the second wave of locust swarms could prove disastrous for East Africa

CNBC Africa -
As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers in East Africa are facing yet another devastating outbreak; a second wave of desert locusts. This has sparked fears of widespread crop loss and serious levels of food insecurity in the region. CNBC Africa spoke to Crystal Wells, East Africa Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Kenya to Target high risk population for mass testing for coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe are targeting high risk population for mass testing for coronavirus based on contact tracing as well as our frontline healthcare workers before we progressively scale up the numbers; PS HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: The International Organization of Migration (IOM) establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe International Organization of Migration (IOM) has established 20 portable hand washing facilities, which are now accessible for homeless persons in seven locations in Khartoum State as part of their emergency response to COVID-19. This initiative was developed in close coordination with the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development (SMoSD) and the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) to respond to the community’s urgent need for safe drinking water and adequate sanitation.
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: UN provides vital supplies for Nigeria Government’s COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations today received delivery of vital health supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria on a flight funded by APM Terminals. The supplies, made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies, will support the Nigerian Government’s COVID-19 Response Plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria. The supp
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: World Bank Approves $37 Million Support for COVID-19 Response in Malawi

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank approved today $7 million in immediate funding to support Malawi’s response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic under a new Malawi COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project. In addition to the new operation, $30 million has been made available from the Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) to strengthen the country’s response to the pandemic. The Ma
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved