Coronavirus – Sudan: The International Organization of Migration (IOM) establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State

By Africa Press Office

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has established 20 portable hand washing facilities, which are now accessible for homeless persons in seven locations in Khartoum State as part of their emergency response to COVID-19. This initiative was developed in close coordination with the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development (SMoSD) and the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) to respond to the community’s urgent need for safe drinking water and adequate sanitation. Access to safe water and sanitation (WASH) in parts of Sudan is a major public health issue and further exacerbated in areas affected by conflict.

This initiative paves the way for a COVID-19 awareness campaign targeting homeless children and youth in Khartoum, which will be implemented by the Khartoum SMoSD in cooperation with the State Ministry of Labour and Social Development (SMoLSD), Patient Care Fund Organization, Youth without Borders, the Sudanese Association of Iraqi Institutes and University Alumni, and IOM.

Children and youth whose family’s income is insecure, and those who are separated from their families and live in informal settlements and camps, are at heightened risk during the pandemic. They often have limited access to basic health care, health information, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Safe access to clean water, sanitation and hygienic conditions is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19. IOM continues to mobilize to prevent the spread of the disease by setting up and enhancing water and sanitation services. Additional hand washing facilities will be established and donated to the Government of Sudan in their fight against this outbreak.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OCHA Sudan.

