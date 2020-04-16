Coronavirus – Tanzania: Case Update 16 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New Confirmed Cases – 6 Discharged – 11 Cumulative Death – 4 Cumulative Cases – 94 Contact under followup – 1191 Graduated after 14 days – 709 Mandatory Quarantine – 197 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Tanzania.Media filesDownload logo
News
Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way
Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus
These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus
CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Videos
ICRC: Why the second wave of locust swarms could prove disastrous for East Africa
As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers in East Africa are facing yet another devastating outbreak; a second wave of desert locusts. This has sparked fears of widespread crop loss and serious levels of food insecurity in the region. CNBC Africa spoke to Crystal Wells, East Africa Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross for more.
Videos
East Africa braces for more locust infestation amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts have warned that a second wave of desert locusts, 20 times bigger than the first one, will soon ravage farms in East Africa. According to estimates from scientists, the new swarms expected to hatch in May will be 400 times bigger by June if successive generations are not eliminated. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 16 April 2020
In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces First Coronavirus death in the country
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced that the country has recorded its first COVID-19 death. “The Ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID19 patient, a 59 year old man who was admitted to the treatment facility on 13 April.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Kenya: Update by President Uhuru Kenyatta – 16 April, 2020
The number of deaths in Kenya has risen to 11. 53 patients have recovered & discharged. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP) and the African Union (AU) deliver critical supplies as COVID-19 accelerates in West...
Download logoJust over two months since COVID-19 was first detected in Africa, the disease has now spread to nearly every country, resulting in nearly 17 000 confirmed cases and around 900 deaths across the continent. While South Africa has sub-Saharan Africa’s most severe outbreak, West and Central Africa are of growing concern: Cameroon has confirmed more than 800 cases, while Niger, Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea have reported a rapid rise in numbers during the past week.&nbs
- Advertisement -