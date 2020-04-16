APO
Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) COVID-19 response operations

Content provided by APO Group.

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming  a $280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID); FMN (www.FMNplc.com) weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procure $1.5 million worth of medical supplies for Nigeria which will rapidly beef up the Nigerian COVID-19 testing capability; Commenced deployment of a $840,000 food relief packages to vulnerable communities in 12 states across the Nation.

Ever Since the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in Nigeria, the Federal government has been motivated to prepare a comprehensive response and mobilise resources to curtail the spread of the virus. To achieve this, the Nigeria private sector would need to get involved, get productive and deliver tangible support to the government. Nigeria currently has 373 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus thus far in Nigeria.

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) mandated by its unwavering commitment, sense of duty to Nigeria spanning the past 60 years, activated an action plan to support the government in fight against the coronavirus.

Kicking off this plan with a redemption of the Group’s 1 Billion Naira pledge to the CBN-led Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19. It also commenced a $840,000 food relief distribution activity spanning 12 Nigerian States, delivering food supplies to the most vulnerable communities hit by National lockdown.

The COVID-19 scourge has also necessitated global economies to implement restrictions to ensure their frontline responders have sufficient medical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE) to combat the virus. As such, supply chain of medical supplies in these unprecedented times has been severely impacted globally.

FMN initiated a global supply chain plan to help provide The Nigerian Government with tangible, and tactical support during the global economic lockdown. This initiative was spearheaded by the philanthropic Industrialist John Coumantaros, Chairman of the FMN Group. Planning involved the leadership of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), vendors from 5 Nations, multiple logistics partners, and a tireless team drawn from the FMN group’s operational leadership. The team scaled through varying national restrictions on medical supply procurement, limited stock, transport restrictions, but stayed resolute in the race to help Nigeria manage and flatten the curve.

The medical supplies being facilitated:

331,000 pieces of PPE (N95 Masks, Coveralls, Protective gloves, Protective eyewear) enough to provide regular use for 10,000 Nigerian health care professionals over two months. 35,000 laboratory-based testing capacity 100/day field-testing capacity 75 Ventilators to be distributed through the NCDC

In a statement by the Group Chief Operating Officer, Boye Olusanya to kick off the FMN COVID-19 response action: “To reduce the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, FMN will continue to work with the Federal Government and related agencies to provide relief materials. The safety of Nigerians is paramount to us, so we encourage all Nigerians to adhere to the necessary protective measures against the virus and its spread.”

FMN relying on its 60-year-old profile as an industrial investor in Nigeria’s critical industries and a significant contributor to Nigeria's quest to feed itself, is bringing its biggest strength to the table, using its global supply chain network to help Nigeria defend itself against COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN Group).

The medical supplies are scheduled to arrive in Nigeria, starting from 18th April through to 27, 2020. These supplies will be delivered to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ramp up the testing capacity in Nigeria. The medical equipment and supplies were procured from Dubai, United States, Canada, Greece and China.

About Flour Mills of Nigeria plc (FMN): Flour Mills of Nigeria (www.FMNplc.com) was incorporated on 29 September 1960 as a private limited liability company and commenced operations in 1962 with an installed flour milling capacity of 500 metric tons per day. In 1978, FMN was converted to a public limited liability company and its shares were subsequently listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. Today, FMN remains Nigeria’s largest and oldest food and Agro-Allied company, with a broad product portfolio and a robust pan-Nigerian distribution network. The Company’s three major business segments-Food, Agro-Allied and Support Services (Packaging, Port Opera-tion and Packaging)-are constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of all stakeholders and Feeding the Nation, Everyday

