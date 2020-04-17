APO
African Development Bank places Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited on 12 months conditional non-debarment for fraudulent practice

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The African Development Bank Group (http://www.AfDB.org) on 17 April 2020, announces a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited engaged in fraudulent practice during a bidding process under the Road Sector Support Project 5. While submitting a bid for the tender for the Upgrading of the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishaka/Kanungu Road in Uganda, the company misrepresented its date of incorporation.

During the conditional non-debarment period, Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited remains eligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects provided it undertakes a corporate integrity compliance program in accordance with the Bank’s Integrity Compliance Guidelines. Otherwise, the conditional non-debarment will convert to a sanction of debarment with conditional release, and the company will then become ineligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects until the conditions for its release are met.

The Road Sector Support Project 5 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: [email protected]

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to: African Development Bank Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption mmeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan CCIA Avenue Jean-Paul II 01 BP 1387 Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contacts: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Email: [email protected]

Chimene Clarisse Comoe Email: [email protected]

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3bfwFuQ.

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
