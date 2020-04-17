APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases , 17 April 2020 – 6pm EAT

By Africa Press Office

News

Coronavirus

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (18,792) deaths (966), and recoveries (4,393) by region: Central (1,454 cases; 47 deaths; 222 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (855; 17; 165), Central African Republic (12; 0; 4), Chad (27; 0; 5), Congo (117; 5; 10), DRC (287; 23; 25), Equatorial Guinea (51; 0; 3), Gabon (95; 1; 6), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (1,964; 40; 361): Djibouti (732; 2; 76), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (96; 3; 15), Kenya (246; 11; 53), Madagascar (117; 0; 33), Mauritius (324; 9; 81), Rwanda (138; 0; 60), Seychelles (11; 0; 5), Somalia (80; 5; 2), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (32; 6; 5), Tanzania (94; 4; 11), Uganda (55; 0; 20) Northern (8,346; 716; 1,708): Algeria (2,268; 348; 783), Egypt (2,673; 196; 596), Libya (48; 1; 11), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (2,528; 133; 273), Tunisia (822; 37; 43) Southern (2,797; 59; 955): Angola (19; 2; 6), Botswana (15; 1; 0), Eswatini (19; 1; 8), Malawi (16; 2; 0), Mozambique (31; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 4), South Africa (2,605; 48; 903), Zambia (52; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (24; 3; 2) Western (4,231; 105; 1,147): Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (546; 32; 257), Cape Verde (56; 1; 1), Cote d'Ivoire (688; 6; 193), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (641; 8; 83), Guinea (438; 1; 49), Guinea-Bissau (50; 0; 0), Liberia (76; 7; 7), Mali (190; 13; 34), Niger (609; 15; 105), Nigeria (442; 13; 152), Senegal (342; 2; 198), Sierra Leone (26; 0; 0), Togo (83; 5; 48) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Featured

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Coronavirus

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Videos

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Cameroon, a country already facing multiple humanitarian emergencies; IRC calls for support to help mitigate spread...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, Cameroon has surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, signalling a need for urgent support in a country already tackling multiple humanitarian emergencies, including escalating violence and displacement. The International Rescue Committee is calling for increased support to help mitigate the spread of the disease especially amongst the refugee and displaced population. Cameroon is one of the world’s most forgotten crises, facing three distinct emergencies, from
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Virtual risk communication training held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states

APO Africa Press Office -
A virtual risk communication training was held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states & FCT. Strengthening Nigeria's COVID-19 response activities in collaboration with USCDC Nigeria, Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria, CCSImpact and Corona Mgt. Systems. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Mali: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) working with Mali Ministry of Health (MoH) in treating COVID-19 patients in Bamako

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSince 22 March, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been assisting health workers in a centre specialised in treating epidemic-prone diseases, in Bamako, the capital of Mali. Part of Bamako’s Centre Hospitalier Universitaire du Point G, the centre is now being used to provide medical care to patients infected with COVID-19. Fifteen patients have been treated so far, three of them in the intensive care unit. Six patients have since recovered from the dise
Coronavirus – Africa: Online Media Briefing – Data for Now; Uniting for a resilient Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoUnited Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data on the need for coordinated data response efforts to COVID-19 Monday, 20 April 2020  9-10am ET/2-3pm GMT, 4-5pm EAT Please RSVP  Event link: https://zoom.us/j/96976175479 As the world passes 2 million confirmed COVID19 cases, the lack of adequate shelter, sanitation, and health systems in low and lower-middle-income countries puts us at the precipice of the worst h
