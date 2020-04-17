Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases , 17 April 2020 – 6pm EAT

2019 NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka (https://bit.ly/2VzI429), is set to feature on Instagram Live at 21:00 CAT TONIGHT as part of the NBA Together Live initiative. NBA Together Live is part of the NBA Together campaign (https://on.nba.com/2VIgdNo), where every weekday at 21:00 CAT and 22:00 CAT a member of the NBA family participates in a live interview or takes questions from fans on the NBA’s Instagram live or Twitter. Additionally, every night the NBA streams c