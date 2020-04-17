APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Global ceasefire would be a gamechanger for 250 million children living in conflict-affected areas

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

“Today there are 250 million children around the world living in areas under conflict. Each of these children needs warring parties to heed the call of the UN Secretary General to lay down their weapons as part of a global ceasefire to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these children needs to finally be safe from the violence.

“Parties to conflict will not be able to fight COVID-19 while still fighting each other. “Yet nearly a month on from the Secretary General’s appeal, violent conflict continues to be waged in parts of Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, among others. “To the children living through these waking nightmares, a ceasefire could mean the difference between life and death. “A global ceasefire would protect children from being killed, maimed or forced from their homes by conflict. It would stop the attacks on vital infrastructure like health centers and water and sanitation systems. It would open space for vulnerable populations to access essential services like healthcare – services that are key to stopping a pandemic. It would create opportunities to engage with parties to conflicts for the safe release of children from armed forces and groups. “There have been some positive developments, with parties to conflicts in 11 countries having already committed to a cessation of hostilities during the pandemic. “Nevertheless, far more needs to be done to make a meaningful difference for children on the ground:  

“First, all parties to conflict should make and respect ceasefire agreements, period. “Second, authorities and groups controlling territory should facilitate open access for humanitarian personnel so that we can reach children and families with essential services, including food, healthcare, protection, water and sanitation. This access could also be used to repair or rehabilitate key infrastructure that may have been affected by fighting so that populations are better protected from the spread of COVID-19. “Third, armed forces and groups must not impede the delivery of relief supplies, or prevent people in need from obtaining services. All civilians under the control of government or opposition groups must be allowed to receive assistance that is vital to their survival and wellbeing. “Fourth, parties to conflicts should release any children being held in detention in relation to armed conflict or national security. Armed forces and groups should also release children from within their ranks. As ever, UNICEF stands ready to assist authorities in preparing to release children, including through identifying safe conditions. “In the meantime while the fighting continues, so too does COVID-19’s silent march on vulnerable children and populations caught in the middle.

“A global ceasefire would serve as a model of cooperation and solidarity to push back against COVID-19, a pandemic which threatens all of humanity, especially the most vulnerable among us. Not only would a ceasefire significantly improve our chances to defeat the disease in the short term, it could lay the groundwork for a durable and lasting peace – and that would mean everything for children and their futures.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleDiscovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: EU gives front line support to water and sanitation provision in COVID-19 hotspots
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open

CNBC Africa -
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoStatistics South Africa recently issued a media statement on the impact of the lockdown on data collection processes and scheduled web statistical releases. In light of the extension of the lockdown, we felt it important to keep the public apprised of the continuing impact on the publication of scheduled releases, as well as what the organisation is doing to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on business. To this end, Stats SA recently launched an online qualitative survey with the obj
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Migrant Returnees Lead Community Outreach for COVID-19 in West Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn response to the growing Covid-19 pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Migrants as Messengers project is raising awareness to prevent the spread of the disease. Youthful volunteers across West Africa are spreading the word in vulnerable communities.   The 248 volunteers from seven West African countries are returning migrants, trained in peer-to-peer communication. They provide a critical link when disseminating information on Covi
Read more

Coronavirus – West and Central Africa: UNHCR steps up efforts as combined challenges of conflict and coronavirus threaten millions of people

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up efforts across West and Central Africa to protect millions of vulnerable people who are facing a renewed risk from the combined effects of conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has exacerbated challenges in a region already dealing wit
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Department of Sport, Arts And Culture on progress regarding the applications for Coronavirus COVID-19 relief fund

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn 25 March 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the livelihood of South Africans in the sporting and cultural sectors, announced a relief fund of R150 million.  Indeed, the sector is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. The fund was set up to assist all athletes and arts practitioners, based on a set of criteria defined for each of the two sectors.  The Department of Sport, Arts
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved