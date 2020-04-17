Coronavirus – Africa: Online Media Briefing – Data for Now; Uniting for a resilient Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data on the need for coordinated data response efforts to COVID-19

Monday, 20 April 2020 9-10am ET/2-3pm GMT, 4-5pm EAT

Please RSVP

Event link: https://zoom.us/j/96976175479

As the world passes 2 million confirmed COVID19 cases, the lack of adequate shelter, sanitation, and health systems in low and lower-middle-income countries puts us at the precipice of the worst humanitarian crisis in 100 years.

Getting timely, accurate data to get the pandemic under control in Africa and other regions is critical to avoid devastation and for the success of global efforts. As Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said: “If the virus is not defeated in Africa, it will only bounce back to the rest of the world.” making talk of recovery and reopening economies premature.

Areas where better data can save lives during COVID-19 include: population, health infrastructure and staffing, virus monitoring and tracking the economic impacts, including business closures, the impact on agricultural production, on trade and on public spending, to put in place the right support and avoid long-term devastation.

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) are unveiling an initiative to strengthen Africa’s data ecosystems in the face of COVID-19.

Join us for a media briefing and open discussion.

WHAT: A push for more public-private partnerships to support response efforts and resilience in Africa in the face of COVID19

WHY: There are multitudes of tested, scalable solutions that can be deployed, and a range of institutions contributing to data-driven decision making that can expedite the fight against COVID-19. This won’t be effective without coordination and wide-ranging support and resources.

WHO: The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) and numerous international and regional partners from private sector, academia, civil society and governments.

WHERE: Virtual Briefing session from Addis Ababa, Accra, Nairobi and London

https://zoom.us/j/96976175479

Password will be shared upon receipt of RSVP

WHEN: Monday, 20 April 2020 9-10am ET/2-3pm GMT, 4-5pm EAT

Please RSVP

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).