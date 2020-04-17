APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: EU gives front line support to water and sanitation provision in COVID-19 hotspots

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The EU  together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilising a total of Ksh 211 million (EUR 1.8 million) of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centres, health institutions, police stations, military barracks and prisons. This response will target 119 000 people in COVID-19 hotspots and potential hotspots in 25 counties.

EU Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue said: “The EU and its Member States are working hard towards reorienting development funding to areas where it is critically needed in response to this pandemic. This is one quick win, as we seek to mobilise more resources to this end. This response targets nearly 120,000 people from areas that don’t have access to lifesaving water and handwashing facilities.”

Concretely, the action will focus on the construction of communal handwashing facilities in strategic areas, the supply of soap for distribution with handwashing tanks, and sanitation and hygiene promotion through engagement with the Public Health Officers and Community Health Workers and Volunteers. A priority area for engagement will be low-income areas that so far have not benefited from these facilities. These were selected together with the Water Services Providers and the County Public Health Offices based on a mapping of urban low-income areas and their level of water and sanitation access.

The programme will last for six months up to September 2020 and is expected to:

1. Improve access to water and sanitation services as a critical success driver in combating COVID-19 pandemic

2. Reduce COVID 19 disease incidence and the associated socio-economic impact in the targeted four counties.

Denmark is providing Ksh 150 million, Finland and Sweden Ksh 33 million, and the EU Ksh 28 million. These funds will be channelled through the Government of Kenya, which is contributing Ksh 200 million. The implementers will include Water Works Development Agencies, County Governments and their Water Services Providers, Public Health Officers, Community Health Workers, Volunteers/Social Animators, Non-Governmental Organizations, and Community Based Organizations.

The EU institutions’ contribution to this action is part of the EUR 300 million of support that the EU has mobilised in support the Government of Kenya’s efforts to fight COVID-19. On 7 April the EU institutions announced a EUR 15 billion package to help developing countries tackle the pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU Delegation to Kenya.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Global ceasefire would be a gamechanger for 250 million children living in conflict-affected areas
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Department of Sport, Arts And Culture on progress regarding the applications for Coronavirus COVID-19 relief fund
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open

CNBC Africa -
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoStatistics South Africa recently issued a media statement on the impact of the lockdown on data collection processes and scheduled web statistical releases. In light of the extension of the lockdown, we felt it important to keep the public apprised of the continuing impact on the publication of scheduled releases, as well as what the organisation is doing to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on business. To this end, Stats SA recently launched an online qualitative survey with the obj
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Migrant Returnees Lead Community Outreach for COVID-19 in West Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn response to the growing Covid-19 pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Migrants as Messengers project is raising awareness to prevent the spread of the disease. Youthful volunteers across West Africa are spreading the word in vulnerable communities.   The 248 volunteers from seven West African countries are returning migrants, trained in peer-to-peer communication. They provide a critical link when disseminating information on Covi
Read more

Coronavirus – West and Central Africa: UNHCR steps up efforts as combined challenges of conflict and coronavirus threaten millions of people

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up efforts across West and Central Africa to protect millions of vulnerable people who are facing a renewed risk from the combined effects of conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has exacerbated challenges in a region already dealing wit
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Department of Sport, Arts And Culture on progress regarding the applications for Coronavirus COVID-19 relief fund

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn 25 March 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the livelihood of South Africans in the sporting and cultural sectors, announced a relief fund of R150 million.  Indeed, the sector is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. The fund was set up to assist all athletes and arts practitioners, based on a set of criteria defined for each of the two sectors.  The Department of Sport, Arts
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved