Coronavirus – Nigeria: 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos 9 in FCT 5 in Kano 2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).