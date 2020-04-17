APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Content provided by APO Group.
As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT:

Lagos – 251 FCT – 67 Kano – 21 Osun – 20 Edo – 15 Oyo – 13 Ogun – 9 Katsina – 7 Bauchi – 6 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 6 Kwara – 4 Delta – 4 Ondo – 3 Enugu – 2 Ekiti – 2 Rivers -2 Niger – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

