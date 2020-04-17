APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Virtual risk communication training held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A virtual risk communication training was held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states & FCT.

Strengthening Nigeria's COVID-19 response activities in collaboration with USCDC Nigeria, Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria, CCSImpact and Corona Mgt. Systems. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

