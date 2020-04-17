APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Nigeria’s polio community health agents take on COVID-19 detection

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A network of community health agents that has helped Nigeria curb polio is taking on a new task: deploying its early detection know-how to raise the alarm on suspected COVID-19 infection as the virus continues to spread.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spilled over to regions beyond the capital cities of many African countries, calling for a decentralized approach to help prevent further propagation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to bolster emergency responses at the subnational level.

In Nigeria, the work of a 7128-strong network of community health agents on polio and other diseases is now being leveraged. The community workers use Auto-Visual AFP Detection and Reporting – also known as AVADAR – a phone-based application with video clips in several local languages to educate families and help in the timely detection of polio.

Although the application does not have features for other diseases including COVID-19, the community informants have received training on COVID-19 case definition and symptoms to improve their skills in educating families on preventive measures, as well as early detection and reporting of suspected cases of the virus in their communities.

While a separate application for COVID-19 is being developed, the community health workers can make free calls through a closed user group platform to notify district surveillance officers about suspected cases.

“I spend most of my day in the field, going from house to house looking for polio cases and other diseases, but in the past month I have also been using part of my time to sensitize households on the new disease called COVID-19. I have not found any case yet,” says Fatsuma Sani, a community health worker in northeast Nigeria.

Expanding surveillance

The long-running armed violence in northeast Nigeria has devastated basic health service infrastructure. Community health workers like Ms Sani are critical in early disease detection and response.

“The addition of COVID-19 to the activities of the (community health workers) is based on the assessment of their critical contribution to (polio) and other disease detection and reporting in the zone,” said Dr Adamu Ibrahim, the WHO acting coordinator for Nigeria’s North East zone.

He explained that between 2018 and 2019, community health workers in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states reported 591 polio cases and 4068 measles cases. “Their involvement is therefore an expansion of the surveillance network and an opportunity to increase community awareness on preventive measures on COVID-19 in the zone.”

WHO is supporting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to formalize collaboration with the community health workers on COVID-19 detection in states already affected by the virus. In northeast Nigeria the community health agents work in 36 localities.

No suspected COVID-19 case has been reported by any of the community health workers, however, educating the community on key preventive measures is ongoing. Dr Audu Idowu, a WHO coordinator for Borno state said: “We are indeed beginning to witness the impact of their work in the communities with more people practicing regular hand washing, social distancing including the avoidance of large gatherings.”

Part of the challenge facing the community health workers are safety concerns from their families. “My husband is very worried about my safety, but I try to assuage his fears that I practice safety measures,” says Ms Sani.

“This is not an easy task in times like these, but it is the sacrifice I am making to keep my community safe.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: World Bank Group and IMF mobilize partners in the fight against COVID-19 in Africa
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
Coronavirus

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: World Bank Group and IMF mobilize partners in the fight against COVID-19 in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund today convened African leaders, bilateral partners, and multilateral institutions to spur faster action on COVID-19 response in African countries. H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Director General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Africa Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, and officials of individual countries outlined their policy plans for effective u
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Implementation of New Case Strategy Leads to Increase in Cases – Dr. Osagie Ehanire

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health has said that the recent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases is likely due to scaled up implementation of the new case- finding strategy as well as the result of rising community transmission. The Minister disclosed this today 17th April , 2020 at the Presidential Task Force briefing as he confirmed a total of 442 people in 20 states who had been recorded to have had COVID -19. He said, 35 new confirmations were distributed as follows: 19 in
Read more

NBA Africa this week

APO Africa Press Office -
2019 NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka (https://bit.ly/2VzI429), is set to feature on Instagram Live at 21:00 CAT TONIGHT as part of the NBA Together Live initiative. NBA Together Live is part of the NBA Together campaign (https://on.nba.com/2VIgdNo), where every weekday at 21:00 CAT and 22:00 CAT a member of the NBA family participates in a live interview or takes questions from fans on the NBA’s Instagram live or Twitter. Additionally, every night the NBA streams c
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine receives Essential medical equipment

APO Africa Press Office -
On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS  Dr. Diana Atwine received Essential medical equipment comprising of; patient beds, suction machines, nebulizer, PPE and pulse oxymeter. This will be dispatched to the COVID-19 isolation unit at Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved