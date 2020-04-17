APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 16 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

2 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 664 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 138. To date, 60 patients have recovered, including 6 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 78.

• 1 contact of a previously confirmed positive case, who was identified through tracing

• 1 person with recent travel history

The new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe on Coronavirus COVID-19 amended regulations
Next articleCORRECTION: Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) COVID-19 Response Operations
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 55 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 1,162 samples tested negative for COVID-19. - 839 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry. - 323 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts. - 8 new recoveries today; total:20 recoveries. - COVID-19 confirmed Cases stand at 55 in Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2605 confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: We are saddened to report 48 deaths to date. We send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives due to #COVID19. There are now 2605 confirmed cases of #COVID19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT: Lagos - 251 FCT - 67 Kano - 21 Osun - 20 Edo - 15 Oyo - 13 Ogun - 9 Katsina - 7 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 6 Kwara - 4 Delta - 4 Ondo - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers -2 Niger - 2 Benue - 1 Anambra - 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos 9 in FCT 5 in Kano 2 in Oyo As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths. #TakeResponsibilityDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved