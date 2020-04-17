APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 lockdown impacts publication of economic statistics

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Statistics South Africa recently issued a media statement on the impact of the lockdown on data collection processes and scheduled web statistical releases. In light of the extension of the lockdown, we felt it important to keep the public apprised of the continuing impact on the publication of scheduled releases, as well as what the organisation is doing to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on business.

To this end, Stats SA recently launched an online qualitative survey with the objective of understanding the impact of COVID-19 on businesses. The survey was sent to a sample of businesses we regularly interact with in our usual data collection activities. “Due to a number of businesses being closed at this time, we will have to wait and see what the response rate is,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. “We will assess the response rate and compile a note on the results of the survey in the following week, with the option of conducting the survey again.”

“A selection of food and pharmaceutical items that form part of the Consumer Price Index basket are being priced on a weekly basis. We aim to release a note on price changes for these products while the lockdown is still in operation.”

“We hope to provide continuous updates to our statistical users and the public with the revised publication schedule and the initiatives undertaken by Stats SA to provide data to fill the gaps on key economic and social indicators during COVID-19,” said Maluleke.

Measuring economic data for this period is crucial, but extremely difficult as businesses and large parts of government are either closed or not functioning at full capacity during lockdown, and only limited numbers of Stats SA staff are able to work remotely.

Most publications due in April (but covering earlier reference periods) have been suspended. The extension of the lockdown to the end of April required a rethink about resuming the publication of statistics on the economy as well as the potential impact of these events on the quality of statistics. The impact on each series differs depending on the source of the information.

Stats SA understands the need for real-time data to understand the impact of the lockdown on the economy; however, in our endeavour to provide the necessary statistics we are mindful of the constraints imposed by the restrictions put in place to manage the spread of the corona virus. These constraints, together with the uncertainty regarding when enterprises will resume operations, inevitably impacts the scheduling of data collection, analysis and publication of statistical releases.

A more comprehensive document on the impact of the lockdown on economic statistics will be uploaded to the Stats SA website before the end of business today.

Please find below revised schedule for economic statistics publications.

Revised publication schedule for economic statistics

Please note: in some cases data for two months are scheduled for publication in one release, for example manufacturing for March and April in one release on 11 June.

Publication

Expected publication date

P0141 – Consumer price index, March 2020

22 April 2020 (Wednesday)

P4141 – Electricity generated and available for distribution, March 2020

20 April 2020 ( Monday )

P0142.7 – Export and import unit value indices, February 2020

30 April 2020 (Thursday)

P0043 – Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, March 2020

11 May 2020 (Monday)

P3043 – Manufacturing: Utilisation of production capacity by large enterprises,

February 2020

12 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P2041 – Mining: Production and sales, February 2020

19 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P3041.2 – Manufacturing: Production and sales, February 2020

19 May 2020 (Tuesday)

P6242.1 – Retail trade sales, February 2020

20 May 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.1 – Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6141.2 – Wholesale trade sales, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6343.2 – Motor trade sales, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0041 – Statistics of civil cases for debt, February 2020

21 May 2020 (Thursday)

P6410 – Tourist accommodation, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P6420 – Food and beverages, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P7162 – Land transport, February 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P0043 – Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, April 2020

25 May 2020 (Monday)

P0141 – Consumer price index, April 2020

27 May 2020 (Wednesday)

P0142.1 – Producer price index, March and April 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0151.1 – Construction materials price indices, March and April 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P0142.7 – Export and import unit value indices, March 2020

28 May 2020 (Thursday)

P4141 – Electricity generated and available for distribution, April 2020

4 June 2020 (Thursday)

P2041 – Mining: Production and sales, March and April 2020

11 June 2020 (Thursday)

P3041.2 – Manufacturing: Production and sales, March and April 2020

11 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6242.1 – Retail trade sales, March and April 2020

17 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.1 – Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6141.2 – Wholesale trade sales, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6343.2 – Motor trade sales, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0041 – Statistics of civil cases for debt, March and April 2020

18 June 2020 (Thursday)

P6410 – Tourist accommodation, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P6420 – Food and beverages, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P7162 – Land transport, March and April 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P0043 – Statistics of liquidations and insolvencies, May 2020

22 June 2020 (Monday)

P0141 – Consumer price index, May 2020

24 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P5041.3 – Selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions, 2019

24 June 2020 (Wednesday)

P9114 – Financial census of municipalities, 2019

24 June 2030 (Wednesday)

P0142.1 – Producer price index, May 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0151.1 – Construction materials price indices, May 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P0142.7 – Export and import unit value indices, March 2020

25 June 2020 (Thursday)

P9119.3 – Financial statistics of national government, 2018/19

25 June 2030 (Thursday)

P0044 – Quarterly financial statistics (QFS), March 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

P9110 – Quarterly financial statistics of municipalities, March 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

P0441 – Gross domestic product (GDP), 1st quarter 2020

30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Migrant Returnees Lead Community Outreach for COVID-19 in West Africa
Next articleEssential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: YW Capital launches R20mn fund to help small businesses stay open

CNBC Africa -
Financial consultancy and investment holding company YW Capital has launched a R20 million Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses impacted the by COVID-19 pandemic. YW Capital CEO, Mesh Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Migrant Returnees Lead Community Outreach for COVID-19 in West Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn response to the growing Covid-19 pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Migrants as Messengers project is raising awareness to prevent the spread of the disease. Youthful volunteers across West Africa are spreading the word in vulnerable communities.   The 248 volunteers from seven West African countries are returning migrants, trained in peer-to-peer communication. They provide a critical link when disseminating information on Covi
Read more

Coronavirus – West and Central Africa: UNHCR steps up efforts as combined challenges of conflict and coronavirus threaten millions of people

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up efforts across West and Central Africa to protect millions of vulnerable people who are facing a renewed risk from the combined effects of conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has exacerbated challenges in a region already dealing wit
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Department of Sport, Arts And Culture on progress regarding the applications for Coronavirus COVID-19 relief fund

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn 25 March 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the livelihood of South Africans in the sporting and cultural sectors, announced a relief fund of R150 million.  Indeed, the sector is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. The fund was set up to assist all athletes and arts practitioners, based on a set of criteria defined for each of the two sectors.  The Department of Sport, Arts
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: EU gives front line support to water and sanitation provision in COVID-19 hotspots

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe EU  together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilising a total of Ksh 211 million (EUR 1.8 million) of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centres, health institutions, police stations, military barracks and prisons. This response will target 119 000 people in COVID-19 hotspots and potential hotspots in 25 counties. EU Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue said: “The EU and its Member States are working hard towards reorienting development
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved