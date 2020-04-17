APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine receives Essential medical equipment

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS  Dr. Diana Atwine received Essential medical equipment comprising of; patient beds, suction machines, nebulizer, PPE and pulse oxymeter. This will be dispatched to the COVID-19 isolation unit at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
NBA Africa this week

2019 NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka (https://bit.ly/2VzI429), is set to feature on Instagram Live at 21:00 CAT TONIGHT as part of the NBA Together Live initiative. NBA Together Live is part of the NBA Together campaign (https://on.nba.com/2VIgdNo), where every weekday at 21:00 CAT and 22:00 CAT a member of the NBA family participates in a live interview or takes questions from fans on the NBA’s Instagram live or Twitter. Additionally, every night the NBA streams c
Coronavirus – Kenya: 12 turn out positive from 450 samples tested for coronavirus

Download logoToday we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive. 5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing. Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (18,792) deaths (966), and recoveries (4,393) by region: Central (1,454 cases; 47 deaths; 222 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (855; 17; 165), Central African Republic (12; 0; 4), Chad (27; 0; 5), Congo (117; 5; 10), DRC (287; 23; 25), Equatorial Guinea (51; 0; 3), Gabon (95; 1; 6), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (1,964; 40; 361): Djibouti (732; 2; 76), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (96; 3; 15), Kenya (246; 11; 53), Ma
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (18,792) deaths (966), and recoveries (4,393) by region: Central (1,454 cases; 47 deaths; 222 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (855; 17; 165), Central African Republic (12; 0; 4), Chad (27; 0; 5), Congo (117; 5; 10), DRC (287; 23; 25), Equatorial Guinea (51; 0; 3), Gabon (95; 1; 6), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (1,964; 40; 361): Djibouti (732; 2; 76), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (96; 3; 15), Kenya (246; 11; 53), Ma
