APO
Updated:

CORRECTION: Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) COVID-19 Response Operations

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeminga $2.8 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID); FMN (https://FMNPLC.com) weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procure $1.5 million worth of medical supplies for Nigeria which will rapidly beef up the Nigerian COVID-19 testing capability; commenced deployment of a $840,000 food relief packages to vulnerable communities in 12 states across the Nation.

Ever Since the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in Nigeria, the Federal government has been motivated to prepare a comprehensive response and mobilise resources to curtail the spread of the virus. To achieve this, the Nigeria private sector would need to get involved, get productive and deliver tangible support to the government. Nigeria currently has 373 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus thus far in Nigeria.

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) mandated by its unwavering commitment, sense of duty to Nigeria spanning the past 60 years, activated an action plan to support the government in fight against the coronavirus.

Kicking off this plan with a redemption of the Group’s 1 Billion Naira pledge to the CBN-led Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19. It also commenced a $840,000 food relief distribution activity spanning 12 Nigerian States, delivering food supplies to the most vulnerable communities hit by National lockdown.

The COVID-19 scourge has also necessitated global economies to implement restrictions to ensure their frontline responders have sufficient medical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE) to combat the virus. As such, supply chain of medical supplies in these unprecedented times has been severely impacted globally.

FMN  initiated a global supply chain plan to help provide The Nigerian Government with tangible, and tactical support during the global economic lockdown. This initiative was spearheaded by the philanthropic Industrialist John Coumantaros, Chairman of the FMN Group. Planning involved the leadership of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), vendors from 5 Nations, multiple logistics partners, and a tireless team drawn from the FMN group’s operational leadership. The team scaled through varying national restrictions on medical supply procurement, limited stock, transport restrictions, but stayed resolute in the race to help Nigeria manage and flatten the curve.

The medical supplies being facilitated:

331,000 pieces of PPE (N95 Masks, Coveralls, Protective gloves, Protective eyewear) enough to provide regular use for 10,000 Nigerian health care professionals over two months.

35,000 laboratory-based testing capacity

100/day field-testing capacity

75 Ventilators to be distributed through the NCDC

In a statement by the Group Chief Operating Officer, Boye Olusanya to kick off the FMN COVID-19 response action: “To reduce the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, FMN will continue to work with the Federal Government and related agencies to provide relief materials. The safety of Nigerians is paramount to us, so we encourage all Nigerians to adhere to the necessary protective measures against the virus and its spread.”

FMN relying on its 60-year-old profile as an industrial investor in Nigeria’s critical industries and a significant contributor to Nigeria's quest to feed itself, is bringing its biggest strength to the table, using its global supply chain network to help Nigeria defend itself against COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN Group).

Notes to Editors:

The medical supplies are scheduled to arrive in Nigeria, starting from 18th April through to 27,2020. These supplies will be delivered to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ramp up the testing capacity in Nigeria. The medical equipment and supplies were procured from Dubai, United States, Canada, Greece and China.

Link to more images – we.tl/t-INs8bXiVTy

For further details, please contact: FMN strategic communication consultant Phone: 0809 129 0000 Email: [email protected]

About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN): Flour Mills of Nigeria (https://FMNPLC.com) was incorporated on 29 September 1960 as a private limited liability company and commenced operations in 1962 with an installed flour milling capacity of 500 metric tons per day. In 1978, FMN was converted to a public limited liability company and its shares were subsequently listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. Today, FMN remains Nigeria’s largest and oldest food and Agro-Allied company, with a broad product portfolio and a robust pan-Nigerian distribution network. The Company’s three major business segments-Food, Agro-Allied and Support Services (Packaging, Port Opera-tion and Packaging)-are constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of all stakeholders and Feeding the Nation, Everyday

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 16 April 2020
Next articleOil Industry, Finance and Petroleum Ministers debate Coronavirus and Oil Industry Relief and Rebound in Equatorial Guinea
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 55 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 1,162 samples tested negative for COVID-19. - 839 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry. - 323 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts. - 8 new recoveries today; total:20 recoveries. - COVID-19 confirmed Cases stand at 55 in Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2605 confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: We are saddened to report 48 deaths to date. We send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives due to #COVID19. There are now 2605 confirmed cases of #COVID19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT: Lagos - 251 FCT - 67 Kano - 21 Osun - 20 Edo - 15 Oyo - 13 Ogun - 9 Katsina - 7 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 6 Kwara - 4 Delta - 4 Ondo - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers -2 Niger - 2 Benue - 1 Anambra - 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos 9 in FCT 5 in Kano 2 in Oyo As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths. #TakeResponsibilityDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved