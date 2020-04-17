APO
Updated:

Highly Anticipated Documentary Series “The Last Dance” coming to Netflix this Monday, April 20

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHO: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in documentary series “The Last Dance”

WHAT: The 10-part documentary series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA (https://www.NBA.com) championship in eight years.

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team – a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later, in “The Last Dance.”

“It was a trying year, we all tried to enjoy that year, knowing that it was coming to an end… Phil (Jackson) started off the year by saying that it was the last dance and we played it that way. Mentally it just kind of tugged at you throughout the course of the year, you know, but that this had to come to an end, but it also centered our focus to making sure we ended it right.” – Michael Jordan on Good Morning America (https://gma.abc/3bfhUrW).

“It was a special thing. That path, that journey, the last three seasons… Some of the greatest years of my life. Hanging out with these guys, having an opportunity, knowing that it was our last season, we really embraced it. We did a lot of things together, Phil (Jackson) made it a lot of fun for us, you know, some of those memories that you wish you could relive over and over again.” – Scottie Pippen on ESPN’s The Jump (https://bit.ly/2VhjoME).

WHERE: The full episodic documentary will be available on Netflix across Africa as follows:

Monday, April 20 – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2 Monday, April 27 – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4 Monday, May 4 – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6 Monday, May 11 – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8 Monday, May 18 – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Media Contact:          Pawel Weszka [email protected]      

About the NBA: The NBA (www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, www.NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.8 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleMitigating COVID-19’s impact on Africa’s food systems (By Atsuko Toda and Martin Fregene)
Next articleOver a third of banking malware attacks in 2019 targeted corporate users
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Equatorial Guinea’s Oil and Gas Sector tackles COVID-19 Strategy (By Grace Goodrich, Field Editor at Africa Oil & Power)

APO Africa Press Office -
By Grace Goodrich, Field Editor at Africa Oil & Power Equatorial Guinea’s leading energy players united in a webinar on Thursday to address the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s oil and gas sector and delineate mitigation measures to sustain its pace of engagement with global investors. With a sharp drop in the barrel price and 90% of its revenue derived from oil and gas exports, Equatorial Guinea is projected to be one of the hardest hit African economies by COVID-19. While
Read more

Over a third of banking malware attacks in 2019 targeted corporate users

APO Africa Press Office -
In 2019, 773,943 users of Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) solutions globally were attacked by banking Trojans. Of those users, a third (35.1%) were in the corporate sector. African countries were affected too: almost every hundredth user (varying from 0,9 to 1%) in South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya was attacked by banking Trojans at least once during the past year, yet the share of affected corporate users varied greatly in these countries. This is among the findings from Kaspersky's
Read more

Mitigating COVID-19’s impact on Africa’s food systems (By Atsuko Toda and Martin Fregene)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Atsuko Toda and Martin Fregene We are facing great uncertainty on the African continent. The global spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of coronavirus cases in Africa are fueling anxiety about negative economic growth, failing healthcare and collapsing food systems. We are already grappling with a locust outbreak in the Horn of Africa, drought and flood extremes due to climate change and increasing food importation costs  of more than $47 billion in 2019. The converg
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 55 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 1,162 samples tested negative for COVID-19. - 839 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry. - 323 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts. - 8 new recoveries today; total:20 recoveries. - COVID-19 confirmed Cases stand at 55 in Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved