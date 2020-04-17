NBA Africa this week

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

2019 NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka (https://bit.ly/2VzI429), is set to feature on Instagram Live at 21:00 CAT TONIGHT as part of the NBA Together Live initiative.

NBA Together Live is part of the NBA Together campaign (https://on.nba.com/2VIgdNo), where every weekday at 21:00 CAT and 22:00 CAT a member of the NBA family participates in a live interview or takes questions from fans on the NBA’s Instagram live or Twitter. Additionally, every night the NBA streams classic games on NBA social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

#BALTogether

The newly launched #BALTogether initiative featured on the Basketball Africa League’s social media platforms (@theBAL) this week: former NBA player and NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go General Manager Pops Mensah-Bonsu (https://bit.ly/3euArTg) (UK/Ghana), former NBA player Boniface Ndong (https://bit.ly/2XJW3Fl) (Senegal), former WNBA player and 2007 FIBA Africa Champion Hamchetou Maiga-Ba (https://bit.ly/3cpEcYg) (Mali); and Toronto Raptors Assistant Coach Patrick Mutombo (https://bit.ly/34LOakg) (DRC).

Inspired by NBA Together, the Basketball Africa League has launched #BALTogether, a social engagement campaign that will feature members of NBA Africa and BAL families who will engage with fans across the continent through a series of PSAs and demonstrations of individual basketball skills.

Luol Deng & Pops Mensah-Bonsu Return to Instagram Live TONIGHT: Former NBA players Luol Deng and Pops Mensah-Bonsu will continue their Instagram Live discussions when they return to the social media platform tonight to speak about developing the game of basketball in Africa and answer fans’ questions. The chat will stream on Instagram Live (@Pops and @luoldeng9) at 21:00 this evening.

Last night, the Monumental Sports Network released documentary “No Mercy: The Pops Mensah-Bonsu Journey” (https://bit.ly/2Vig5Fh). The documentary captures Mensah-Bonsu’s basketball journey, from starting out in London, through his professional career, 2012 Olympic Games and to his current role with the Capital City Go-Go.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Gorgui Dieng (Senegal) joined the fight against COVID-19 with the Gorgui Dieng Foundation providing protective equipment and meal kits to health care workers in Senegal. He spoke to FIBA.basketball (https://bit.ly/2yjYC6n) earlier this week:

“I have the privilege of being an influencer for so many people especially those in Senegal. With that, comes a responsibility to do the right thing and that involves helping the less fortunate. It is imperative that I lead by example during these uncertain and difficult times.”

Charlotte Hornets’ center Bismack Biyombo (DRC) has donated $1 million in surgical masks and hazardous materials suits through his charity to his native Democratic Republic of the Congo. Speaking to AFP (https://bit.ly/2ylu9ok), Biyombo said:

“I've spent the last few weeks trying to figure out a way to help those suffering in the DRC. I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation delivered over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits to the DRC this week. Thank you to all of those who are at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NBA Academy Africa prospect Nelly Junior Joseph (Nigeria) has officially committed to Iona College (https://bit.ly/3eurxVN), an NCAA D-1 program in New Rochelle, New York where he will play for Coach Rick Pitino.

Also, Eastern Kentucky University has announced (https://bit.ly/3cpDVEI) that NBA Academy Africa graduate Cheikh Faye (Senegal) will be joining their basketball team from Chipola Junior College.

Overall, six NBA Academy Africa graduates have committed to Division 1 Schools in the U.S.

