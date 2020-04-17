APO
Oil Industry, Finance and Petroleum Ministers debate Coronavirus and Oil Industry Relief and Rebound in Equatorial Guinea

By Africa Press Office

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Equatorial Guinea hosts Open for Business webinar; the African Energy Chamber’s Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk and Leoncio Amada Nze, President for the CEMAC region joined Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima and H.E. Cesar A. Mba Abogo, Minister of Finance, Economy and Planning discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price impacts; Panelists agree economic diversification is the best solution in Equatorial Guinea ensuring stability; the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will revise Petroleum regulations with incentives in order to attract further foreign investment; Equatorial Guinea to develop indexes to share information on the developments in the country.

On Thursday, the African Energy Chamber joined H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) and H.E. Cesar A. Mba Abogo, Minister of Finance, Economy and Planning for the Equatorial Guinea Open for Business webinar.

Focused on the topic ‘Analysis on Equatorial Guinea’s Oil and Gas Spectrum and COVID-19 Effects’ the panel discussed subjects including: the future of Equatorial Guinea’s (EG) oil and gas industry, the advancement of the country’s economy, development of its midstream and downstream sectors, local content policies and job creation, economic diversification, fiscal regulations, tax incentives and the creation of information indexes.

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima shared the MMH’s objectives to increase exploration and advance EG’s refining and processing sector as a means to commercialize the value chain, encourage local participation and boost entrepreneurship.

In tune with this, Minister Mba Abogo noted that because EG is heavily reliant on oil, it has been placed in a compromising position as a result of the price war and the COVID- 19. He explained that, in order to ensure stability and avoid lasting impacts on economic growth, the country needed to diversify its economy and look into industries such as tourism, agriculture and mining – a sentiment that was shared by Leoncio Amada Nze, President for the CEMAC region at the African Energy Chamber who said: “Oil presents an economic advantage and stands to unlock opportunities for economic diversification.”

Advancing Equatorial Guinea’s economy in the next 20 years

In an effort to position itself as a regional and international investment hub, Equatorial Guinea launched the Year of Investment (YoI) 2020 campaign. The YoI initiative is targeting $1 billion in foreign direct investment to be directed towards diversifying the country’s energy sector, boost entrepreneurship, generate profit for investors and create jobs.

Encouraging EG to continue on this aspirational route towards growth and development despite the current economic environment, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk stressed the importance of local participation in achieving long lasting greater growth.

“We need to get back to basics, we need to invest in education. By developing these skills, we are more likely to not only get investors to enter our markets but also, we are able to get companies to stay,” said Ayuk.  Agreeing with this, Minister Mba Abogo said, “Opportunities presented by our aspirations do not make sense if our people are not benefitting from them.”

Price War impacts on Africa

With many African oil producing countries having budgeted for and oil price of no less than $50, the continents oil economies are set to take a hard hit. When asked of the impacts of the low oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Obiang Lima said the MMH was actively working to ensure that it continues on with its projects and initiatives, stating that,  “the impact [of the low oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic] will be harder on the new producers, especially because many of them had projects in the pipeline.” Referring to EG’s long history in the oil industry as a source of comfort in managing through the crisis.

Continuing business

In attracting further business into the Equatoguinean market, Minister Mba Abogo said ease of doing business is essential. And, in adapting to the current state of the global economy and pushing business operations to continue, he said EG needed to be creative with its approaches to its finances and take lessons from other African countries.

“Oil has been our blessing in Equatorial Guinea’s diversity and we should use it to build a thriving future,” he said.

Providing incentives

In providing tax and regulatory incentives for new and continued business, Minister Obiang Lima said EG would modify its petroleum regulations, release a ministerial decree to enhance the effectiveness of its industry and a new mining operating regulation in a few weeks.

Beyond the regulations, Minister Mba Abogo noted that EG has an issue of a negative perceived narrative which stood in the way of it attracting new business. In addressing this, the minister revealed that the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Planning would be compiling a business index and an ease of doing business report which will track the country’s growth and development.

The African Energy Chamber is pleased to have participated in the webinar and welcomes the plans of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Planning as a constructive way forward in ensuring that the country does not experience setbacks, especially at a time where it is poised for lasting growth.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
What It's Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart's execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
