APO
Updated:

Over a third of banking malware attacks in 2019 targeted corporate users

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA mines must screen, test & quarantine COVID-19 – Govt

South Africa’s mining industry will be required to set up a screening and testing programme for COVID-19 and provide quarantine facilities for mine workers that test positive. That’s according to the latest directive from the Mines and Energy Minister. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health at the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In 2019, 773,943 users of Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) solutions globally were attacked by banking Trojans. Of those users, a third (35.1%) were in the corporate sector. African countries were affected too: almost every hundredth user (varying from 0,9 to 1%) in South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya was attacked by banking Trojans at least once during the past year, yet the share of affected corporate users varied greatly in these countries. This is among the findings from Kaspersky's analysis of the financial threat landscape.

Banking Trojans or ‘bankers’ are one of the most widespread tools for cybercriminals as they focus on stealing money. Bankers usually search for users’ credentials for e-payment and online banking systems, hijacking one-time passwords, and then passing that data to the attackers.

A third of these attacks in 2019 targeted corporate users, an increase from the figure (24%-25%) that has remained fairly consistent for the previous three years. According to experts, the rationale of this is clear: attacks on the B2B sector could not only provide access to banking or payment system accounts, but, through employee exposure, could also compromise a company’s financial resources.

The collected data also shows that Ethiopia has the largest share of corporate users among those who are targeted by banking malware in African regions – it reached 71% in 2019, which means that almost two thirds of banking malware attacks in the country were aimed at the corporate sector. It is followed by South Africa, where this figure is significantly smaller and can be compared to the global number, reaching 30%. Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw this parameter being lower than average, with approximately a fifth (22,5%) of banking malware attacks in Kenya targeting corporate devices, compared to 13% in Nigeria.

“While the overall number of attacks with bankers decreased in 2019, the growing interest for corporate users’ credentials indicates we are not yet seeing respite from financial threats. We therefore ask everyone to stay cautious when conducting financial operations online from PCs. While we are in the current peak of remote working during the Coronavirus pandemic, it is especially important to not underestimate criminals’ desire for stealing money,” said Oleg Kupreev, security expert at Kaspersky.

The key findings of the report are:

Phishing:

In 2019, the share of financial phishing increased from 44.7% of all phishing detections to 51.4%.

Almost every third attempt to visit a phishing page blocked by Kaspersky products was related to banking phishing (27%).

The share of phishing-related attacks on payment systems and online stores accounted for almost 17% and over 7.5% respectively in 2019. This is more or less the same as 2018 levels.

The share of financial phishing encountered by Mac users fell slightly, accounting for 54%.

Banking malware (Windows):

In 2019, the number of users attacked with banking Trojans was 773,943 – a decrease compared to the 889,452 attacked in 2018.

35.1% of users attacked with banking malware were corporate users – an increase from 24.1% in 2018.

Users in Russia, Germany, and China were attacked most frequently by banking malware.

Android banking malware:

In 2019, the number of users that encountered Android banking malware dropped to just over 675,000 from around 1.8 million.

Russia, South Africa, and Australia were the countries with the highest percentage of users attacked by Android banking malware.

Threats targeting businesses, such as banking Trojans and financial phishing, can and should be detected and blocked on a network level – even before they reach employee’s endpoints. In particular, the use of a secure Internet gateway solution like Kaspersky Security for Internet Gateway (https://bit.ly/3clEC1C), ensures secure Internet traffic and transactions and prevents many types of malware and threats. Kaspersky solution has received positive honest customer feedback and been named a 2020 ‘Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways’ (https://gtnr.it/3bcmnf3), according to Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice.

In addition to this, Kaspersky experts advise businesses take the following measures against financial threats:

Invest in regular cybersecurity awareness training (https://bit.ly/2wR9fNC) for employees to educate them not to click on links or open attachments received from untrusted sources. Conduct a simulated phishing attack to ensure that they know how to distinguish phishing emails.

Leverage advanced detection and response technologies, such as Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response (https://bit.ly/2z9zr6P) – part of the Threat Management and Defense solution. It makes it possible to catch even unknown banking malware and gives security operation teams full visibility over the network and response automation.

Use mobile protection solutions or corporate Internet traffic protection to ensure employees’ devices are not exposed to financial and other threats. The last one helps protect even those devices for which an anti-virus is not available

Provide your security operation center team with access to Threat Intelligence (https://bit.ly/2ypD8ol) so it remains up to date with the latest tactics and tools used by cybercriminals.

To learn more about financial phishing and the other findings from the report, Financial Cyberthreats in 2019, read our blogpost (https://bit.ly/3cn7I0P) on Securelist.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky.

Note to Editors: Gartner disclaimer Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

For further information please contact: Caitlin Hawken INK&Co. Cell: +27 83 391 4023 Email: [email protected]

About Kaspersky: Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.Kaspersky.co.za.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2UpJXiB Twitter: https://bit.ly/2WMT26H Youtube: https://bit.ly/3amJ7Zv Instagram: https://bit.ly/2wwsXhx Kaspersky Blog: https://bit.ly/2Umetd7

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleHighly Anticipated Documentary Series “The Last Dance” coming to Netflix this Monday, April 20
Next articleEquatorial Guinea’s Oil and Gas Sector tackles COVID-19 Strategy (By Grace Goodrich, Field Editor at Africa Oil & Power)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What It’s Like To Make Deliveries During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we’ve become reliant upon delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home. CNBC spoke to gig delivery people for Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Massmart’s execs take pay cuts to help feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
CEOs of JSE listed companies have heeded Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join the 30 per cent pay cut club to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are contributing to the Solidarity Fund, others to emergency funds for staff, while Massmart’s executives are contributing 230 tons of food to FoodForward South Africa over the next three months. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Do emerging markets offer value in a COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced and emerging economies are expected to plunge into recession because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the International Monetary Fund. While advanced economies have conducted exceptionally accommodative policies, South Africa’s Reserve Bank says global financing conditions are no longer supportive of emerging market currency and asset values. Michael Bollinger, CIO for Emerging Markets at UBS joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

CNBC -
Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Equatorial Guinea’s Oil and Gas Sector tackles COVID-19 Strategy (By Grace Goodrich, Field Editor at Africa Oil & Power)

APO Africa Press Office -
By Grace Goodrich, Field Editor at Africa Oil & Power Equatorial Guinea’s leading energy players united in a webinar on Thursday to address the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s oil and gas sector and delineate mitigation measures to sustain its pace of engagement with global investors. With a sharp drop in the barrel price and 90% of its revenue derived from oil and gas exports, Equatorial Guinea is projected to be one of the hardest hit African economies by COVID-19. While
Read more

Highly Anticipated Documentary Series “The Last Dance” coming to Netflix this Monday, April 20

APO Africa Press Office -
WHO: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in documentary series “The Last Dance” WHAT: The 10-part documentary series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA (https:
Read more

Mitigating COVID-19’s impact on Africa’s food systems (By Atsuko Toda and Martin Fregene)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Atsuko Toda and Martin Fregene We are facing great uncertainty on the African continent. The global spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of coronavirus cases in Africa are fueling anxiety about negative economic growth, failing healthcare and collapsing food systems. We are already grappling with a locust outbreak in the Horn of Africa, drought and flood extremes due to climate change and increasing food importation costs  of more than $47 billion in 2019. The converg
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 55 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 1,162 samples tested negative for COVID-19. - 839 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry. - 323 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts. - 8 new recoveries today; total:20 recoveries. - COVID-19 confirmed Cases stand at 55 in Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved