African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina offers deepest condolences to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on passing away of Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari

It was with much sadness that I learnt this morning of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff. It is indeed such a tragic loss. May God comfort his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this loss.

For you personally, Mr. President, this is a deeply personal loss. A loss of your close confidant. A loss of your close associate. A loss of your friend. I pray that God will grant you the solitude, comfort and strength at this time, as you deal with this tragic loss.

Please accept, Dear Mr. President, my deepest condolences. As the Coronavirus pandemic ravages the world and Africa, may God grant you greater strength and wisdom in our collective battle against this virus. May Mallam Abba Kyari's soul Rest in Peace.

