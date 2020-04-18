Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases, 18 April 2020 6pm EAT

Download logoIt was with much sadness that I learnt this morning of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff. It is indeed such a tragic loss. May God comfort his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. For you personally, Mr. President, this is a deeply personal loss. A loss of your close confidant. A loss of your close associate. A loss of your friend. I pray that God will grant you the solitude, comfort and strength at this time, as you deal with this tragic loss.