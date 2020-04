Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases, 18th April 2020

Download logoThe IMF approves the disbursement of US$886.2 million to Côte d’Ivoire to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument; the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be substantial, with the near-term outlook deteriorating quickly; the authorities’ policy response to the pandemic has been swift, drawing on a health emergency plan and an ambitious economic package to provide targeted support to vulnerable populations and fi