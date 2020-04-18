APO
Coronavirus – Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #4

Content provided by APO Group.
HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 17 April, the authorities confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. MoH announced that the local community transmission stage has been reached.

• Additional support is required to bring to scale preparedness and response capacity.

• The general lockdown in the country, except for essential services has been extended to 23 April.

• The UN Secretary General stressed that ‘vaccine must be available and affordable for everyone, everywhere [and] considered a global public good’.

• IOM launched a regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19, including Djibouti, to help millions of migrants and IDPs confront the pandemic.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 17 April 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. In the Balbala suburb of Djibouti town, Al Rahma hospital became a new cluster on 5 April. The facility has been put in quarantine since by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Cases have also been confirmed in the Ali Sabieh region and in two refugee settlements located in the province. The UN staff affected by the virus has been discharged from hospital.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
