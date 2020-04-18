Coronavirus – Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #4

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 17 April, the authorities confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. MoH announced that the local community transmission stage has been reached.

• Additional support is required to bring to scale preparedness and response capacity.

• The general lockdown in the country, except for essential services has been extended to 23 April.

• The UN Secretary General stressed that ‘vaccine must be available and affordable for everyone, everywhere [and] considered a global public good’.

• IOM launched a regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19, including Djibouti, to help millions of migrants and IDPs confront the pandemic.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 17 April 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. In the Balbala suburb of Djibouti town, Al Rahma hospital became a new cluster on 5 April. The facility has been put in quarantine since by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Cases have also been confirmed in the Ali Sabieh region and in two refugee settlements located in the province. The UN staff affected by the virus has been discharged from hospital.

